Tha Boy Maloy is set to play Drafts Bar & Grill in Lake Ariel on Friday, April 14 at 10:00 p.m.

Unlock those outdoor patios and let the music play! This weekend in NEPA is packed full of performances from artists in every genre. We know of a live show for you from Thursday, April 13, to Sunday, April 16, no matter what part of the 570 you live.

by: Gabrielle Lang

***

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant 

Chris Shrive

THURS, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M. 

 

We the Living

FRI, APRIL 14, 8:00 P.M.

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M. 

***

Mohegan Sun Casino 

Boots and Bangs @ Breakers 

FRI, APRIL 14, 8:30 P.M. 

– 

Screaming Broccolli @ Hive Taphouse 

FRI, APRIL 14, 9:30 P.M. 

 

Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers 

SAT, APRIL 15, 8:30 P.M. 

 

Until Sunrise @ Hive Taphouse 

SAT, APRIL 15, 9:30 P.M. 

***

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake 

Stingray & Whiskey Hill

FRI, APRIL 14, 7:00 P.M. 

*** 

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre 

Gypsy Magic Duo

SAT, APRIL 15, 7:00 P.M.

*** 

Benny Brewing Co.

Doug and Sean

FRI, APRIL 14, 6:30 P.M.

Strawberry Jam Duo

SAT, APRIL 15, 6:30 P.M.

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Black Leather, Brews, and BBQ

SUN, APRIL 16, 12:00 P.M.

***

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Matt Hallowell & John Gilliland @ Cheers to 12 Years at Turkey Town

THURS, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.

John Kimock – JK3 – Funk n Dead @ Cheers to 12 Years at Turkey Town

FRI, APRIL 14, 7:00 P.M.

Al Smith & Friends @ Cheers to 12 Years at Turkey Town

SAT, APRIL 15, 7:30 P.M.

***

Broadway Grille 

Q-Ball

FRI, APRIL 14, 7:00 P.M. 

 

Justin Skyler Orchestra

SAT, APRIL 15, 7:00 P.M. 

 

Serene Greene Duo

SUN, APRIL 16, 3:00 P.M. 

*** 

The VSpot 

Eric Rudy

THURS, APRIL 13, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

FRI, APRIL 14, 9:00 P.M. 

– 

Hair TV

SAT, APRIL 15, 9:00 P.M. 

***

Mauch Chunk Opera House 

Vanilla Fudge

FRI, APRIL 14, 8:00 P.M.

Bad Animals – Tribute to Heart

SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M.

*** 

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club 

Kartune

FRI, APRIL 14, 9:30 P.M. 

 

Bad Liars

SAT, APRIL 15, 9:30 P.M.  

***

ShawneeCraft Taproom 

Andrew Tirado @ Rhythm & Brews 

FRI, APRIL 14, 7:00 P.M. 

– 

Downtown Jimmy Brown Duo @ Bike-N-Brew

SAT, APRIL 15, 11:00 A.M. 

 

Kurt Peloquin @ Rhythm & Brews 

SAT, APRIL 15, 2:00 P.M. 

Heart of Stone @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, APRIL 15, 7:00 P.M.

Tony Alosi @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, APRIL 16, 2:00 P.M.

*** 

Gin’s Tavern

The Old Time Country Band

SUN, APRIL 16, 2:00 P.M.

***

River Street Jazz Café 

Clarence Spady and the Electric City Band

FRI, APRIL 14, 8:00 P.M. 

Bearly Dead – Can’t Come Down Tour

SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M. 

***

Original Pocono Pub 

Cobra Boyz

FRI, APRIL 14, 8:00 P.M. 

– 

Bill Rooth

SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M. 

***

The Mines

DJ Venon X @ All College Mixer

THURS, APRIL 13, 9:00 P.M.

***

Drafts Bar & Grill 

Sarah Sings

THURS, APRIL 13, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Tha Boy Maloy

FRI, APRIL 14, 10:00 P.M. 

Group Du Jour

SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M.

Eric Rudy

SUN, APRIL 16, 2:00 P.M.

***

Boulder View Tavern 

Bill Hoffman

THURS, APRIL 13, 6:00 P.M. 

 

The Frost Duo

FRI, APRIL 14, 6:00 P.M. 

Timmy Fitz & Mark Nourick

SAT, APRIL 15, 6:00 P.M.

*** 

The Sherman Theater

Dopapod

THURS, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.

Cabinet

SAT, APRIL 15, 7:00 P.M.

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack 

Tom Riccobono @ Fireside Live Series

FRI, APRIL 14, 6:00 P.M. 

***

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabby Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR