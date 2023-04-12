Unlock those outdoor patios and let the music play! This weekend in NEPA is packed full of performances from artists in every genre. We know of a live show for you from Thursday, April 13, to Sunday, April 16, no matter what part of the 570 you live.

by: Gabrielle Lang

***

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

We the Living

FRI, APRIL 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M.

***

Mohegan Sun Casino

Boots and Bangs @ Breakers

FRI, APRIL 14, 8:30 P.M.

–

Screaming Broccolli @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, APRIL 14, 9:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers

SAT, APRIL 15, 8:30 P.M.

–

Until Sunrise @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, APRIL 15, 9:30 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Stingray & Whiskey Hill

FRI, APRIL 14, 7:00 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Gypsy Magic Duo

SAT, APRIL 15, 7:00 P.M.

***

Benny Brewing Co.

Doug and Sean

FRI, APRIL 14, 6:30 P.M.

–

Strawberry Jam Duo

SAT, APRIL 15, 6:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Black Leather, Brews, and BBQ

SUN, APRIL 16, 12:00 P.M.

***

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Matt Hallowell & John Gilliland @ Cheers to 12 Years at Turkey Town

THURS, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Kimock – JK3 – Funk n Dead @ Cheers to 12 Years at Turkey Town

FRI, APRIL 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Al Smith & Friends @ Cheers to 12 Years at Turkey Town

SAT, APRIL 15, 7:30 P.M.

***

Broadway Grille

Q-Ball

FRI, APRIL 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler Orchestra

SAT, APRIL 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Serene Greene Duo

SUN, APRIL 16, 3:00 P.M.

***

The VSpot

Eric Rudy

THURS, APRIL 13, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

FRI, APRIL 14, 9:00 P.M.

–

Hair TV

SAT, APRIL 15, 9:00 P.M.

***

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Vanilla Fudge

FRI, APRIL 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Bad Animals – Tribute to Heart

SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M.

***

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Kartune

FRI, APRIL 14, 9:30 P.M.

–

Bad Liars

SAT, APRIL 15, 9:30 P.M.

***

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Andrew Tirado @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, APRIL 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Downtown Jimmy Brown Duo @ Bike-N-Brew

SAT, APRIL 15, 11:00 A.M.

–

Kurt Peloquin @ Rhythm & Brews

SAT, APRIL 15, 2:00 P.M.

–

Heart of Stone @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, APRIL 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tony Alosi @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, APRIL 16, 2:00 P.M.

***

Gin’s Tavern

The Old Time Country Band

SUN, APRIL 16, 2:00 P.M.

***

River Street Jazz Café

Clarence Spady and the Electric City Band

FRI, APRIL 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Bearly Dead – Can’t Come Down Tour

SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M.

***

Original Pocono Pub

Cobra Boyz

FRI, APRIL 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Bill Rooth

SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M.

***

The Mines

DJ Venon X @ All College Mixer

THURS, APRIL 13, 9:00 P.M.

***

Drafts Bar & Grill

Sarah Sings

THURS, APRIL 13, 6:00 P.M.

–

Tha Boy Maloy

FRI, APRIL 14, 10:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Eric Rudy

SUN, APRIL 16, 2:00 P.M.

***

Boulder View Tavern

Bill Hoffman

THURS, APRIL 13, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Frost Duo

FRI, APRIL 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Timmy Fitz & Mark Nourick

SAT, APRIL 15, 6:00 P.M.

***

The Sherman Theater

Dopapod

THURS, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Cabinet

SAT, APRIL 15, 7:00 P.M.

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack

Tom Riccobono @ Fireside Live Series

FRI, APRIL 14, 6:00 P.M.

***

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabby Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.