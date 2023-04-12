Unlock those outdoor patios and let the music play! This weekend in NEPA is packed full of performances from artists in every genre. We know of a live show for you from Thursday, April 13, to Sunday, April 16, no matter what part of the 570 you live.
by: Gabrielle Lang
***
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
We the Living
FRI, APRIL 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M.
***
Mohegan Sun Casino
Boots and Bangs @ Breakers
FRI, APRIL 14, 8:30 P.M.
–
Screaming Broccolli @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, APRIL 14, 9:30 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers
SAT, APRIL 15, 8:30 P.M.
–
Until Sunrise @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, APRIL 15, 9:30 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Stingray & Whiskey Hill
FRI, APRIL 14, 7:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Gypsy Magic Duo
SAT, APRIL 15, 7:00 P.M.
***
Benny Brewing Co.
Doug and Sean
FRI, APRIL 14, 6:30 P.M.
–
Strawberry Jam Duo
SAT, APRIL 15, 6:30 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Black Leather, Brews, and BBQ
SUN, APRIL 16, 12:00 P.M.
***
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Matt Hallowell & John Gilliland @ Cheers to 12 Years at Turkey Town
THURS, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
John Kimock – JK3 – Funk n Dead @ Cheers to 12 Years at Turkey Town
FRI, APRIL 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Al Smith & Friends @ Cheers to 12 Years at Turkey Town
SAT, APRIL 15, 7:30 P.M.
***
Broadway Grille
Q-Ball
FRI, APRIL 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler Orchestra
SAT, APRIL 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Serene Greene Duo
SUN, APRIL 16, 3:00 P.M.
***
The VSpot
Eric Rudy
THURS, APRIL 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen
FRI, APRIL 14, 9:00 P.M.
–
Hair TV
SAT, APRIL 15, 9:00 P.M.
***
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Vanilla Fudge
FRI, APRIL 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Bad Animals – Tribute to Heart
SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M.
***
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Kartune
FRI, APRIL 14, 9:30 P.M.
–
Bad Liars
SAT, APRIL 15, 9:30 P.M.
***
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Andrew Tirado @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, APRIL 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Downtown Jimmy Brown Duo @ Bike-N-Brew
SAT, APRIL 15, 11:00 A.M.
–
Kurt Peloquin @ Rhythm & Brews
SAT, APRIL 15, 2:00 P.M.
–
Heart of Stone @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, APRIL 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tony Alosi @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, APRIL 16, 2:00 P.M.
***
Gin’s Tavern
The Old Time Country Band
SUN, APRIL 16, 2:00 P.M.
***
River Street Jazz Café
Clarence Spady and the Electric City Band
FRI, APRIL 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Bearly Dead – Can’t Come Down Tour
SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M.
***
Original Pocono Pub
Cobra Boyz
FRI, APRIL 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Bill Rooth
SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M.
***
The Mines
DJ Venon X @ All College Mixer
THURS, APRIL 13, 9:00 P.M.
***
Drafts Bar & Grill
Sarah Sings
THURS, APRIL 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
Tha Boy Maloy
FRI, APRIL 14, 10:00 P.M.
–
Group Du Jour
SAT, APRIL 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Eric Rudy
SUN, APRIL 16, 2:00 P.M.
***
Boulder View Tavern
Bill Hoffman
THURS, APRIL 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Frost Duo
FRI, APRIL 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Timmy Fitz & Mark Nourick
SAT, APRIL 15, 6:00 P.M.
***
The Sherman Theater
Dopapod
THURS, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Cabinet
SAT, APRIL 15, 7:00 P.M.
***
The Dock on Wallenpaupack
Tom Riccobono @ Fireside Live Series
FRI, APRIL 14, 6:00 P.M.
***
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabby Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.