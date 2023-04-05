Hop into local nightlife with live music from Thursday, April 6, to Sunday, April 9, throughout NEPA. The Weekender tracks down the hottest shows of the upcoming weekend and puts them in one BIG list so you don’t miss a thing!

by: Gabrielle Lang

***

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Kenny Chesney

SAT, APRIL 8, 7:30 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, APRIL 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Strawberry Jam

FRI, APRIL 7, 7:00 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

20lb Head

FRI, APRIL 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

Goodfellas Duo

SAT, APRIL 8, 7:00 P.M.

***

Benny Brewing Co.

Tori V. Solo

FRI, APRIL 7, 6:30 P.M.

–

The LP’s Duo

SAT, APRIL 8, 6:30 P.M.

***

F.M. Kirby Center

Ryan Montbleau

FRI, APRIL 7, 8:00 P.M.

***

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Tom Graham

THURS, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Serene Green Duo

FRI, APRIL 7, 7:00 P.M.

***

Broadway Grille

McGeehan Duo

FRI, APRIL 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Serene Green Duo

SAT, APRIL 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Peaches & Wine

SUN, APRIL 9, 3:00 P.M.

***

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Mystery City – Classic Rock Hits

THURS, APRIL 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

B-Street Band – Bruce Springsteen Tribute

FRI, APRIL 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Beyond Purple – The Best of Deep Purple

SAT, APRIL 8, 8:00 P.M.

***

Mohegan Sun Casino

Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers

FRI, APRIL 7, 8:30 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, APRIL 7, 9:30 P.M.

–

The Grunge @ Breakers

SAT, APRIL 8, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, APRIL 8, 9:30 P.M.

***

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Ayva for Rhythm & Brews

FRI, APRIL 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hannah Noel for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, APRIL 8, 2:00 P.M.

–

Lonesome Found for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, APRIL 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Grant Wagner for Rhythm and Blues

SUN, APRIL 9, 2:00 P.M.

***

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Ken Norton

THURS, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

The JOB Duo

FRI, APRIL 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Rooted Impact

SAT, APRIL 8, 8:00 P.M.

***

Gin’s Tavern

Erich Aten, Mace, and Mike Savaro

THURS, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

***

River Street Jazz Café

Penntera – Pantera Tribute

FRI, APRIL 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Proud Monkey – Dave Matthews Band Tribute

SAT, APRIL 8, 8:00 P.M.

***

Original Pocono Pub

Bobby Ventura

FRI, APRIL 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Pocono Duo

SAT, APRIL 8, 8:00 P.M.

***

Drafts Bar & Grill

Eric Rudy

THURS, APRIL 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

2 Chicks 1 Guitar

FRI, APRIL 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

QBall

SAT, APRIL 8, 8:00 P.M.

***

The VSpot

CC Duo

THURS, APRIL 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

FRI, APRIL 7, 9:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

SAT, APRIL 8, 9:00 P.M.

***

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Boots and Bangs

FRI, APRIL 7, 9:30 P.M.

–

Lost Dogs – Pearl Jam Tribute

SAT, APRIL 8, 9:30 P.M.

***

Boulder View Tavern

Erin McClelland

THURS, APRIL 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Tony Alosi

FRI, APRIL 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Moses

SAT, APRIL 8, 6:00 P.M.

***

The Sherman Theater

Sam Grisman Project Presents The Music of Garcia/Grisman

FRI, APRIL 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

One Eyed Jack, This Old Engine, Crickets & Cicadas

SAT, APRIL 8, 7:00 P.M.

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack

A Joe & A Jane for Fireside Live Series

FRI, APRIL 7, 6:00 P.M.

***

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabby Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.