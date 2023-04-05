Hop into local nightlife with live music from Thursday, April 6, to Sunday, April 9, throughout NEPA. The Weekender tracks down the hottest shows of the upcoming weekend and puts them in one BIG list so you don’t miss a thing!
by: Gabrielle Lang
***
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Kenny Chesney
SAT, APRIL 8, 7:30 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, APRIL 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Strawberry Jam
FRI, APRIL 7, 7:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
20lb Head
FRI, APRIL 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
Goodfellas Duo
SAT, APRIL 8, 7:00 P.M.
***
Benny Brewing Co.
Tori V. Solo
FRI, APRIL 7, 6:30 P.M.
–
The LP’s Duo
SAT, APRIL 8, 6:30 P.M.
***
F.M. Kirby Center
Ryan Montbleau
FRI, APRIL 7, 8:00 P.M.
***
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Tom Graham
THURS, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Serene Green Duo
FRI, APRIL 7, 7:00 P.M.
***
Broadway Grille
McGeehan Duo
FRI, APRIL 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Serene Green Duo
SAT, APRIL 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Peaches & Wine
SUN, APRIL 9, 3:00 P.M.
***
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Mystery City – Classic Rock Hits
THURS, APRIL 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
B-Street Band – Bruce Springsteen Tribute
FRI, APRIL 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Beyond Purple – The Best of Deep Purple
SAT, APRIL 8, 8:00 P.M.
***
Mohegan Sun Casino
Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers
FRI, APRIL 7, 8:30 P.M.
–
Leighann & Company @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, APRIL 7, 9:30 P.M.
–
The Grunge @ Breakers
SAT, APRIL 8, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, APRIL 8, 9:30 P.M.
***
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Ayva for Rhythm & Brews
FRI, APRIL 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hannah Noel for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, APRIL 8, 2:00 P.M.
–
Lonesome Found for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, APRIL 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Grant Wagner for Rhythm and Blues
SUN, APRIL 9, 2:00 P.M.
***
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Ken Norton
THURS, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
The JOB Duo
FRI, APRIL 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Rooted Impact
SAT, APRIL 8, 8:00 P.M.
***
Gin’s Tavern
Erich Aten, Mace, and Mike Savaro
THURS, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.
***
River Street Jazz Café
Penntera – Pantera Tribute
FRI, APRIL 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Proud Monkey – Dave Matthews Band Tribute
SAT, APRIL 8, 8:00 P.M.
***
Original Pocono Pub
Bobby Ventura
FRI, APRIL 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Pocono Duo
SAT, APRIL 8, 8:00 P.M.
***
Drafts Bar & Grill
Eric Rudy
THURS, APRIL 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
2 Chicks 1 Guitar
FRI, APRIL 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
QBall
SAT, APRIL 8, 8:00 P.M.
***
The VSpot
CC Duo
THURS, APRIL 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
FRI, APRIL 7, 9:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow
SAT, APRIL 8, 9:00 P.M.
***
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Boots and Bangs
FRI, APRIL 7, 9:30 P.M.
–
Lost Dogs – Pearl Jam Tribute
SAT, APRIL 8, 9:30 P.M.
***
Boulder View Tavern
Erin McClelland
THURS, APRIL 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Tony Alosi
FRI, APRIL 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Moses
SAT, APRIL 8, 6:00 P.M.
***
The Sherman Theater
Sam Grisman Project Presents The Music of Garcia/Grisman
FRI, APRIL 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
One Eyed Jack, This Old Engine, Crickets & Cicadas
SAT, APRIL 8, 7:00 P.M.
***
The Dock on Wallenpaupack
A Joe & A Jane for Fireside Live Series
FRI, APRIL 7, 6:00 P.M.
***
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabby Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.