SCRANTON — Godsmack and Staind, presented by 979X, take on The Pavilion at Montage Mountain on Aug 2. The bands announced the co-headlining North American tour March 27 and hit the road together July through the end of August.

Both bands, Staind and Godsmack, formed in 1995 and rose to popularity during the golden hard rock era of the late 90s and early 2000s. The two bands first shared the stage together at 1998 Warped Tour and are sharing their summer together again 25 years later.

Godsmack has been a hard rock mainstay for decades. Godsmack, with major hits like “I Stand Alone” and “Voodoo,” have remained prolific and recently released their eighth full length album, “Lighting Up the Sky” in February of 2023. It’ll be exciting to see what they continue bringing to the stage.

Nu metal band, Staind also had their fair share of unforgettable classics over the years, including “It’s Been Awhile,” which I still reference to this day. The band officially reformed in 2019 and have teased the possibility of an album in 2023.

Tickets go on sale for this Live Nation concert to pre-sale on March 30 and opens to the public Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. Click here for more information.