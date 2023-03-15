NEPA Live Music List: Weekend of March 16 to March 19

From big halls to small bars, there’s a local show for every music lover in Northeastern Pennsylvania this weekend! See one of these live music acts from Thursday, March 16 to Sunday, March 19.
By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com
***
F.M. Kirby Center
Dark Star Orchestra (SOLD OUT)
FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M.
***
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Cole Street Band
SAT, MARCH 18, 7:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, MARCH 17, 7:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dwest Duo
FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
Elvis with Leigh Joel Fierman
SAT, MARCH 18, 7:00 P.M.
***
Original Pocono Pub
Ashley Marquez and Jaycie Cuprill
FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M.
***
The Keystone Stage
Christ Chopper, Silence Equals Death, and More for MOSH MADNESS
SAT, MARCH 18, 6:00 P.M.
***
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Tartan Terrors
FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Letterbomb – Green Day Tribute Band
SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M.
***
Groove Brewing
The Fiddle Tamers
FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M.
***
Susquehanna Brewing Company
The Rhythm Method
FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
Donnybrook
SAT, MARCH 18, 6:00 P.M.
***
The Pines Eatery and Spirits
Ostrich Hat
FRI, MARCH 17, 7:00 P.M.
***
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Kartune
FRI, MARCH 17, 9:30 P.M.
–
Variant Season, Toothless, So Much Hope, and Buried
SAT, MARCH 18, 9:00 P.M.
***
The V Spot
Paul Martin
THURS, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Tommy Guns Band
FRI, MARCH 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
Bald is Beautiful
SAT, MARCH 18, 9:00 P.M.
***
Penn’s Peak
Dark Desert Eagles – Eagles Tribute Band
FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Live Wire – AC/DC Tribute Band
SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M.
***
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Ken Norton
THURS, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Boastfuls
FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Better Than Bad
SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M.
–
Pappa Ron
SUN, MARCH 19, 5:00 p.m.
***
Gin’s Tavern
Brendan Smith
FRI, MARCH 18, 7:00 P.M.
***
River Street Jazz Café
Creamery Station for Dark Star Orchestra After Party
FRI, MARCH 17, 8:30 P.M.
–
Bone Jak
SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M.
***
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Jesse Bardwell and The Noble Brothers for Rhythm & Brews
FRI, MARCH 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, MARCH 18, 2:00 P.M.
–
Steven Wales for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, MARCH 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ziggy for Rhythm & Brews
SUN, MARCH 19, 2:00 P.M.
***
The Dock on Wallenpaupack
Sean O’Flynn for Fireside Live Series
FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M.
***
279 Bar & Grill
Jimmy Stranger
THURS, MARCH 16, 7:00 p.m.
–
Bill Hoffman Music Band
FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
DV8 Band
SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M.
***
Broadway Grille
Not John
FRI, MARCH 17, 7:00 p.m.
–
Brit & Kenny
SUN, MARCH 19, 3:00 P.M.
***
Mohegan Sun Casino
The Grunge @ Breakers
FRI, MARCH 17, 8:30 P.M.
–
M80 @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, MARCH 17, 9:30 P.M.
–
Stealing Neil @ Breakers
SAT, MARCH 18, 8:30 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MARCH 18, 9:30 P.M.
***
Boulder View Tavern
Erin McClelland
THURS, MARCH 16, 6:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Tirado
FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skylar
SAT, MARCH 18, 6:00 P.M.
***
Did we miss your live music show this week? Let us know in the comments or tell The Weekender what’s on your schedule at glang@timesleader.com.