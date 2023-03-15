NEPA Live Music List: Weekend of March 16 to March 19

From big halls to small bars, there’s a local show for every music lover in Northeastern Pennsylvania this weekend! See one of these live music acts from Thursday, March 16 to Sunday, March 19.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

***

F.M. Kirby Center

Dark Star Orchestra (SOLD OUT)

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M.

***

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Cole Street Band

SAT, MARCH 18, 7:00 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, MARCH 17, 7:00 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dwest Duo

FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

Elvis with Leigh Joel Fierman

SAT, MARCH 18, 7:00 P.M.

***

Original Pocono Pub

Ashley Marquez and Jaycie Cuprill

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M.

***

The Keystone Stage

Christ Chopper, Silence Equals Death, and More for MOSH MADNESS

SAT, MARCH 18, 6:00 P.M.

***

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Tartan Terrors

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Letterbomb – Green Day Tribute Band

SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M.

***

Groove Brewing

The Fiddle Tamers

FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M.

***

Susquehanna Brewing Company

The Rhythm Method

FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

Donnybrook

SAT, MARCH 18, 6:00 P.M.

***

The Pines Eatery and Spirits

Ostrich Hat

FRI, MARCH 17, 7:00 P.M.

***

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Kartune

FRI, MARCH 17, 9:30 P.M.

–

Variant Season, Toothless, So Much Hope, and Buried

SAT, MARCH 18, 9:00 P.M.

***

The V Spot

Paul Martin

THURS, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Tommy Guns Band

FRI, MARCH 17, 9:00 P.M.

–

Bald is Beautiful

SAT, MARCH 18, 9:00 P.M.

***

Penn’s Peak

Dark Desert Eagles – Eagles Tribute Band

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Live Wire – AC/DC Tribute Band

SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M.

***

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Ken Norton

THURS, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Better Than Bad

SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

Pappa Ron

SUN, MARCH 19, 5:00 p.m.

***

Gin’s Tavern

Brendan Smith

FRI, MARCH 18, 7:00 P.M.

***

River Street Jazz Café

Creamery Station for Dark Star Orchestra After Party

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:30 P.M.

–

Bone Jak

SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M.

***

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Jesse Bardwell and The Noble Brothers for Rhythm & Brews

FRI, MARCH 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, MARCH 18, 2:00 P.M.

–

Steven Wales for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, MARCH 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ziggy for Rhythm & Brews

SUN, MARCH 19, 2:00 P.M.

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack

Sean O’Flynn for Fireside Live Series

FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M.

***

279 Bar & Grill

Jimmy Stranger

THURS, MARCH 16, 7:00 p.m.

–

Bill Hoffman Music Band

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

DV8 Band

SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M.

***

Broadway Grille

Not John

FRI, MARCH 17, 7:00 p.m.

–

Brit & Kenny

SUN, MARCH 19, 3:00 P.M.

***

Mohegan Sun Casino

The Grunge @ Breakers

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:30 P.M.

–

M80 @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, MARCH 17, 9:30 P.M.

–

Stealing Neil @ Breakers

SAT, MARCH 18, 8:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MARCH 18, 9:30 P.M.

***

Boulder View Tavern

Erin McClelland

THURS, MARCH 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Tirado

FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skylar

SAT, MARCH 18, 6:00 P.M.

***

Did we miss your live music show this week? Let us know in the comments or tell The Weekender what’s on your schedule at glang@timesleader.com.