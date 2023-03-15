NEPA Live Music List: Weekend of March 16 to March 19

From big halls to small bars, there’s a local show for every music lover in Northeastern Pennsylvania this weekend! See one of these live music acts from Thursday, March 16 to Sunday, March 19.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

*** 

F.M. Kirby Center 

Dark Star Orchestra (SOLD OUT) 

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

Snapper’s Bar & Grill 

Cole Street Band 

SAT, MARCH 18, 7:00 P.M. 

*** 

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake 

Lance Thomas Band 

FRI, MARCH 17, 7:00 P.M. 

*** 

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre 

Dwest Duo 

FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Elvis with Leigh Joel Fierman 

SAT, MARCH 18, 7:00 P.M. 

*** 

Original Pocono Pub 

Ashley Marquez and Jaycie Cuprill 

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

The Keystone Stage 

Christ Chopper, Silence Equals Death, and More for MOSH MADNESS 

SAT, MARCH 18, 6:00 P.M. 

*** 

Mauch Chunk Opera House 

Tartan Terrors 

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Letterbomb – Green Day Tribute Band 

SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

Groove Brewing 

The Fiddle Tamers 

FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M. 

*** 

Susquehanna Brewing Company 

The Rhythm Method 

FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Donnybrook 

SAT, MARCH 18, 6:00 P.M. 

*** 

The Pines Eatery and Spirits

Ostrich Hat

FRI, MARCH 17, 7:00 P.M.

***

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club 

Kartune 

FRI, MARCH 17, 9:30 P.M. 

 

Variant Season, Toothless, So Much Hope, and Buried 

SAT, MARCH 18, 9:00 P.M. 

*** 

The V Spot 

Paul Martin 

THURS, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M. 

 

The Tommy Guns Band 

FRI, MARCH 17, 9:00 P.M. 

– 

Bald is Beautiful 

SAT, MARCH 18, 9:00 P.M. 

*** 

Penn’s Peak 

Dark Desert Eagles – Eagles Tribute Band 

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Live Wire – AC/DC Tribute Band 

SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant 

Ken Norton 

THURS, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M. 

 

The Boastfuls 

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Better Than Bad 

SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Pappa Ron 

SUN, MARCH 19, 5:00 p.m. 

*** 

Gin’s Tavern

Brendan Smith

FRI, MARCH 18, 7:00 P.M.

***

River Street Jazz Café 

Creamery Station for Dark Star Orchestra After Party 

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:30 P.M. 

 

Bone Jak 

SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M. 

***

ShawneeCraft Taproom 

Jesse Bardwell and The Noble Brothers for Rhythm & Brews 

FRI, MARCH 17, 7:00 P.M. 

– 

Adam McKinley for Rhythm & Brews 

SAT, MARCH 18, 2:00 P.M. 

– 

Steven Wales for Rhythm & Brews 

SAT, MARCH 18, 7:00 P.M. 

 

Ziggy for Rhythm & Brews 

SUN, MARCH 19, 2:00 P.M. 

*** 

The Dock on Wallenpaupack 

Sean O’Flynn for Fireside Live Series 

FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M. 

***

279 Bar & Grill 

Jimmy Stranger 

THURS, MARCH 16, 7:00 p.m. 

 

Bill Hoffman Music Band 

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:00 P.M. 

 

DV8 Band 

SAT, MARCH 18, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

Broadway Grille 

Not John 

FRI, MARCH 17, 7:00 p.m. 

 

Brit & Kenny 

SUN, MARCH 19, 3:00 P.M. 

***

Mohegan Sun Casino 

The Grunge @ Breakers 

FRI, MARCH 17, 8:30 P.M. 

– 

M80 @ Hive Taphouse 

FRI, MARCH 17, 9:30 P.M. 

 

Stealing Neil @ Breakers 

SAT, MARCH 18, 8:30 P.M. 

 

Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse 

SAT, MARCH 18, 9:30 P.M. 

***  

Boulder View Tavern 

Erin McClelland 

THURS, MARCH 16, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Andrew Tirado 

FRI, MARCH 17, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Justin Skylar 

SAT, MARCH 18, 6:00 P.M. 

*** 

Did we miss your live music show this week? Let us know in the comments or tell The Weekender what’s on your schedule at glang@timesleader.com.

Gabby Lang
