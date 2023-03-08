NEPA Live Music List: Weekend of March 9 to March 12

The weekend features plenty of Parade Day performances, as well as live entertainment for those wishing to escape the green madness. Catch these live music during the day and experience local PA nightlife from Thursday, March 9 to Sunday, March 12.
***
The Radisson
Nowhere Slow with Room 108 @ Outdoor Shamrockfest
SAT, MARCH 11, 11:00 A.M.
DJ Nino Blanco and Tribes @ Trax VIP Party
SAT, MARCH 11, 10:00 A.M.
***
The Mines
Donnybrook – Irish Band
SUN, MARCH 12, 4:00 P.M.
***
Susquehanna Brewing Company
Trainwreck
FRI, MARCH 10, 7:00 p.m.
***
Moon Tavern
Side Piece Duo
FRI, MARCH 10, 7:00 p.m.
***
Groove Brewing
The Fiddle Tamers
SAT, MARCH 11, 10:00 A.M.
***
Boulder View Tavern
Adam McKinley
THURS, MARCH 9, 6:00 P.M.
–
Regina Sayles
FRI, MARCH 10, 6:00 P.M.
–
Seize Fire
SAT, MARCH 11, 6:00 P.M.
***
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio
SAT, MARCH 11, 8:00 P.M.
***
279 Bar & Grill
We the Living
FRI, MARCH 10, 8:00 p.m.
***
Mohegan Sun Casino
The Jay Orell Band @ Breakers
THURS, MARCH 9, 8:30 P.M.
–
Dynamic Duo @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, MARCH 9, 9:30 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat @ Breakers
FRI, MARCH 10, 8:30 P.M.
–
Bad Liars @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, MARCH 10, 9:30 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers
SAT, MARCH 11, 8:30 P.M.
***
Broadway Grille
Serene Green Duo
SAT, MARCH 11, 3:00 p.m.
***
The Shawnee Inn
Achilles Heart @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
FRI, MARCH 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Tirado @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, MARCH 11, 2:00 P.M.
–
Sick Whiskey @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, MARCH 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
aGirl & aGuy Band @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
SUN, MARCH 12, 2:00 P.M.
***
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Green Light Go and Dance Hall Devils
SAT, MARCH 11, 2:30 P.M.
***
The V Spot
Gracie J. Sinclair
THURS, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.
–
The MDG Crew – A Tribute to Foley
FRI, MARCH 10, 9:00 P.M.
More on this Event on our Article Here
–
Lightweight
SAT, MARCH 11, 8:00 P.M.
***
The Dock on Wallenpaupack
Tom Riccobono for Fireside Live Series
FRI, MARCH 10, 6:00 P.M.
***
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
QBALL Duo
THURS, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Jay Orell Band Duo
FRI, MARCH 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Fuchery
SAT, MARCH 11, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Wannabees
SUN, MARCH 12, 5:00 p.m.
***
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Area 52
FRI, MARCH 10, 7:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Triple Fret
SAT, MARCH 11, 7:00 P.M.
***
Dukey’s Café
Empire in Decline
SAT, MARCH 11, 7:00 P.M.
***
Original Pocono Pub
Tom Ricobono
SAT, MARCH 11, 8:00 P.M.
***
Boozer’s Sports Bar
Boozer’s Duo
FRI, MARCH 10, 6:00 p.m.
***
Porkiez
Robbie Walsh and Jack Foley
FRI, MARCH 10, 7:00 p.m.
***
Morgan’Z
Pat McGlynn/Steve Werner
SAT, MARCH 11, 2:00 p.m.
***
Penn’s Peak
Robert Cray Band
FRI, MARCH 10, 8:00 P.M.
***
River Street Jazz Café
The Dirty Grass Players
FRI, MARCH 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Keystone Groove
SAT, MARCH 11, 8:00 P.M.
***
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Splintered Sunlight (Grateful Dead Show)
FRI, MARCH 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
Kilmaine Saints (Celtic Rock)
SAT, MARCH 11, 8:00 P.M.
The Keystone Stage
Aversed with Wife Swamp, Purple Lung, and Hang in There
FRI, MARCH 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Placebo Effect, Sweet Pea, Shwaunzy, and more, @ Lepruchan Madness!
SAT, MARCH 11, 7:00 P.M.
***
Written By: Gabrielle Lang
Did we miss your show or event this weekend? Reach out to glang@timesleader.com and let us know what you have coming up on the NEPA live music calendar!