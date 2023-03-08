NEPA Live Music List: Weekend of March 9 to March 12

The weekend features plenty of Parade Day performances, as well as live entertainment for those wishing to escape the green madness. Catch these live music during the day and experience local PA nightlife from Thursday, March 9 to Sunday, March 12.

*** 

The Radisson

Outdoor Shamrockfest at the Radisson in Scranton for Parade Day 2023

Nowhere Slow with Room 108 @ Outdoor Shamrockfest

SAT, MARCH 11, 11:00 A.M. 

DJ Nino Blanco and Tribes @ Trax VIP Party

SAT, MARCH 11, 10:00 A.M.

***

The Mines 

Donnybrook – Irish Band 

SUN, MARCH 12, 4:00 P.M. 

*** 

Susquehanna Brewing Company 

Trainwreck 

FRI, MARCH 10, 7:00 p.m. 

*** 

Moon Tavern 

Side Piece Duo 

FRI, MARCH 10, 7:00 p.m. 

*** 

Groove Brewing 

The Fiddle Tamers 

SAT, MARCH 11, 10:00 A.M. 

*** 

Boulder View Tavern 

Adam McKinley 

THURS, MARCH 9, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Regina Sayles 

FRI, MARCH 10, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Seize Fire 

SAT, MARCH 11, 6:00 P.M. 

*** 

Snapper’s Bar & Grill 

Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio 

SAT, MARCH 11, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

279 Bar & Grill 

We the Living 

FRI, MARCH 10, 8:00 p.m. 

***

Mohegan Sun Casino 

The Jay Orell Band @ Breakers 

THURS, MARCH 9, 8:30 P.M. 

 

Dynamic Duo @ Hive Taphouse 

THURS, MARCH 9, 9:30 P.M. 

 

Ostrich Hat @ Breakers 

FRI, MARCH 10, 8:30 P.M. 

– 

Bad Liars @ Hive Taphouse 

FRI, MARCH 10, 9:30 P.M. 

 

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers 

SAT, MARCH 11, 8:30 P.M. 

*** 

Broadway Grille 

Serene Green Duo 

SAT, MARCH 11, 3:00 p.m. 

***

The Shawnee Inn 

Achilles Heart @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews 

FRI, MARCH 10, 7:00 P.M. 

– 

Andrew Tirado @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews 

SAT, MARCH 11, 2:00 P.M. 

– 

Sick Whiskey @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews 

SAT, MARCH 11, 7:00 P.M. 

 

aGirl & aGuy Band @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews 

SUN, MARCH 12, 2:00 P.M. 

*** 

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club 

Green Light Go and Dance Hall Devils 

SAT, MARCH 11, 2:30 P.M. 

*** 

The V Spot 

Gracie J. Sinclair 

THURS, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M. 

 

MDG Crew remembers bandmate and DJ, Bob Foley, at Friday tribute concert at the Vspot.

The MDG Crew – A Tribute to Foley 

FRI, MARCH 10, 9:00 P.M. 

More on this Event on our Article Here

– 

Lightweight 

SAT, MARCH 11, 8:00 P.M. 

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack 

Tom Riccobono for Fireside Live Series 

FRI, MARCH 10, 6:00 P.M. 

*** 

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant 

QBALL Duo 

THURS, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M. 

 

The Jay Orell Band Duo 

FRI, MARCH 10, 8:00 P.M. 

 

The Fuchery 

SAT, MARCH 11, 8:00 P.M. 

 

The Wannabees 

SUN, MARCH 12, 5:00 p.m. 

*** 

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake 

Area 52 

FRI, MARCH 10, 7:00 P.M. 

*** 

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre 

Triple Fret 

SAT, MARCH 11, 7:00 P.M. 

***

Dukey’s Café 

Empire in Decline 

SAT, MARCH 11, 7:00 P.M. 

*** 

Original Pocono Pub 

Tom Ricobono 

SAT, MARCH 11, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

Boozer’s Sports Bar 

Boozer’s Duo 

FRI, MARCH 10, 6:00 p.m. 

***

Porkiez 

Robbie Walsh and Jack Foley 

FRI, MARCH 10, 7:00 p.m. 

*** 

Morgan’Z 

Pat McGlynn/Steve Werner 

SAT, MARCH 11, 2:00 p.m. 

*** 

Penn’s Peak 

Robert Cray Band 

FRI, MARCH 10, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

River Street Jazz Café 

The Dirty Grass Players 

FRI, MARCH 10, 8:00 P.M. 

 

The Keystone Groove 

SAT, MARCH 11, 8:00 P.M. 

***

Mauch Chunk Opera House 

Splintered Sunlight (Grateful Dead Show) 

FRI, MARCH 10, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Kilmaine Saints (Celtic Rock) 

SAT, MARCH 11, 8:00 P.M. 

The Keystone Stage 

Aversed with Wife Swamp, Purple Lung, and Hang in There 

FRI, MARCH 10, 7:00 P.M. 

– 

Placebo Effect, Sweet Pea, Shwaunzy, and more, @ Lepruchan Madness! 

SAT, MARCH 11, 7:00 P.M. 

***

Written By: Gabrielle Lang

Did we miss your show or event this weekend? Reach out to glang@timesleader.com and let us know what you have coming up on the NEPA live music calendar!

Gabby Lang
