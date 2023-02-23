8 Concerts and Festivals in NEPA to Look Forward to in 2023

In recent years, Northeastern Pennsylvania has swiftly become a hotspot for great concerts and festivals. Here are eight of the biggest live music shows to get excited for in spring and summer of 2023.

Zach Bryan – May 13 – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

This notoriously sold-out concert comes to Mohegan Sun Arena in May when Zach Bryan performs in Wilkes-Barre. This singer-songwriter is so well-adored that there are memes about trying to get tickets to “The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour.” Zach Bryan’s ENTIRE show schedule is sold out online, but if you were lucky enough to nab a ticket…you’re surely in for a treat when this country/alternative artist brings down the house.

Breaking Benjamin – May 18 – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Our boys return home to rock the Mohegan Sun Arena in May. Breaking Benjamin performs in Wilkes-Barre alongside Bush and Another Day Dawns, who are an original rock band based out of Lehighton, PA. These bands are poised to put on a show when their Spring 2023 tour arrives in their neck of the woods.

The Peach Music Festival – June 29 to July 2 – Montage Mountain

No NEPA summer would be complete without PeachFest in Scranton. This Montage Mountain festival seems to get bigger and bigger each year. 2023 headliners include My Morning Jacket, Ween, Goose, and Tedeschi Trucks Bands, Ziggy Marley, and many more. This long-running festival takes over the mountain for five days with good jams and good vibes at the end of June.

Briggs Blues Farm Festival – July 6 to July 8 – Briggs Family Farm

The 26th Annual Briggs Blues Farm Festival returns to Nescopeck in July with headliners like the Robert Randolph Band, Bywater Call, and many more. More lineup announcements are still on the way for the 2023 blues music celebration. The Briggs Family has been hosting the festival on their family farm since 1998 and has become a favorite among blues lovers across the country.

Musikfest 2023 – August 4 to August 13, 2023 – SteelStacks

Musikfest in Bethlehem celebrates its 40th year of performances and fun with 10 days of live music. The 2023 lineup features amazing acts like AJR, Goo Goo Dolls, Walker Hayes, and Maren Morris playing the Wind Creek Steel Stage. There will also be free performances on throughout the festival of artists from bands and artists still to be announced. This Lehigh Valley festival features 15 different stages and has entertainment everyday, all day. In addition to all the “Musik,” there’s activities, food, art, vendors, dance, comedy, and really a little bit of everything.

Elements Music & Arts Festival – August 11 to August 14 – Pocono Raceway

The Elements Music & Arts Festival moved to its new home in the Poconos in recent year, and this 2023 line-up is a can’t miss for EDM fans everywhere. I mean Skrillex, Porter Robinson…and two more headliners still yet to be announced?! Elements Festival in Long Pond feels like the cool older sister to Camp Bisco. Not only will there be live music on outlandish element-themed stages throughout the three days, but there will also be art, performances, activities, wellness, and plenty to explore

Camp Punksylvania – Septemver 1 to September 3 – Circle Drive-in

Camp Punksylvania, presented by Riot Squad Media, will take over the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City and deliver a three days of head-banging fun. So far the line-up includes The Suicide Machines, Tsunami Bomb, Bad Cop Bad Cop, War On Women, The Dollyrots, and more to be announced March 1. Riot Squad Media, a female-owned media company, partners with Punk Rock Saves Lives to make sure all this grunge goes to a good cause. Punk is never dead, and Camp Punksylvania is ready to prove it to you.

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper – Sept 8 – Toyota Pavillion at Montage Mountain

Finally, the kings of shock rock join forces to bring the Toyota Pavilion a September to remember. On Sept 8, the freaks go on parade when Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie take over Montage Mountain. These two together on stage has GOT to be a good time. Complete your summer with chills and thrills from these two rock icons.

Written by: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com