SCRANTON — The DRIPBaR officially opened Tuesday, March 21 on Adams Ave in Scranton. The new establishment offers wellness treatments that go beyond traditional diet and exercise — with IV drips.

Yes, the trendy IV sensation has arrived in NEPA. The DRIPBaR is a new medical spa where clients can receive IV treatments that boost Vitamin C, Potassium, and other nutrients through an intravenous vitamin drip, straight to the system.

All drips are completely natural and “made to order” to help with a variety of health concerns. Treatments are administered by Drip Specialists, who are all registered nurses.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better first day,” said DRIPBaR Owner, Micah Woodard. “It went really smooth, really busy all day, and all the nurses did great.”

For those that don’t know what the heck I’m talking about, over the past few years IV drips have became viral as a foolproof hangover cure. The day after drinking, the body is depleted of hydration and you wake up feeling like trash. “The IV drip puts all the nutrients and vitamins back into your body that you need,” explained Woodard.

At the end of the day, Woodard knows many people are doubtful about intravenous drips and he himself started as one of those skeptics. He told The Weekender, “I didn’t want to sign people up for something that was basically sugar water. I’ve seen the results personally and the way people respond to it!”

Woodard said that when you take a vitamin orally, you actually pee out most of the healthy stuff, but with an IV drip the body retains up to 98% of the nutrients. And the possibilities don’t end with hangovers, there are appointments available to help with everything from allergies to hydration, energy to anti-aging.

For instance, the “Jetsetter” drip keeps you on track even when you’re constantly hitting the road. The blend helps regulate sleep habits, improve immune system, and prevent disruption from travel within the body. There’s also one for athletes, flu-fighting, pre-op, post-op, and many other concerns.

In the past, treatments were mainly available in major cities, but the trend is finally trickling down into Northeastern Pennsylvania. “Scranton is ready for it. We’re on the verge of a boom!” said Woodard.

Woodard also owns Lavish, a prominent beauty salon and store right next door in Scranton. “With Lavish we’re treating the body’s exterior, and now with DRIPBaR we’re treating the interior,” said Woodard.

The medical spa aims to help people look and feel their best. They also offer additional treatments like botox, hydrafacials, and red light.

Clients can now schedule an IV drip or health treatment at The DRIPBaR at 200 Adams Ave.