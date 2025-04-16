WILKES-BARRE — On Wilkes-Barre’s Third Friday for April, Circle Centre for the Arts for the Wyoming Valley Art League unveils the Spring Members Juried Exhibit.

The Opening Reception takes place in the Second Floor WVAL Members Gallery on Friday, April 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public! Refreshments will be served.

The exhibit will showcase jury-selected pieces across a variety of mediums, all created by members of the Wyoming Valley Art League. After its opening night, The Spring Members Juried Exhibit will remain on display through June 12.

The Third Friday Art Walk in Downtown Wilkes-Barre shines the spotlight on local artists and galleries every month between spring and early fall. This gives people of all ages a great excuse to gaze upon the creativity brewing right here in the city.

Also opening downstairs on Wednesday, April 16, is Curtis Salonick’s “Confluence of Metaphors” exhibition which will be displayed in the Sandra Dyczewski Maffei Gallery through June 6. So, there will be plenty of new art on display to admire!

Circle Centre for the Arts for the Wyoming Valley Art League is located at 130 Rear South Franklin Street in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Regular hours for the Circle Centre for the Arts are Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to5 p.m. or by appointment.