From left, Christina Perez, Anne Marie Scott and Frank Carey are ready to play bingo, but what will happen once the murders begin?

TAYLOR — Act Out Theatre Group is taking a break from its traditional youth and teen productions to bring the comedic murder mystery, “Holy Mother of Bingo,” to the stage. The production runs Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16.

“We try to do a handful of productions a year that are audition-based and feature adults, children and youth,” said Dan Pittman, the theatre’s owner and artistic director. “It’s a great opportunity because everyone learns from one another. Plus, we get to broaden our offerings to the community.”

“Holy Mother of Bingo” is a fully-immersive production. Audience members will immediately be met by members of the Mother of Mercy Parish shortly after entering the theatre. The production is set at a bingo fundraiser to help raise money for the parish. Things go awry after the church hall is double-booked and bingo enthusiasts must share their space with some cookie cadets.

Folks may not know if the person sitting next to them is a cast member or simply another member of the audience. Throw in a magician, a scout leader, a couple of nuns and some other colorful characters, and there are multiple things happening at all times.

“This has really been a fun show to direct,” said Kalen Churcher, who frequently directs the theatre’s youngest actors and actresses. “You never know what’s going to happen or who is going to join the cast. Plus, who doesn’t enjoy bingo?”

In addition to watching the murder mystery, audience members will also participate in five rounds of bingo, with small prizes going to the winners.

The cast of 22 features veteran performers and those new to the stage. It also features several groups of family members, including Jill and Jason Peck; Christina and Kayla Perez; Ann Marie and Ireland Scott; Linda Miller and Vivian Santiago; and Amanda, Hussein and Norah Kazimi. Additional cast members include: John Bubul, Matt Williams, Kylie Pimental, Katie Smith, Lila Boyle, Paul Kantor, Frank Carey, Gregg Germano, Dan Pittman, Joey McGuire and Mina Boam.

“I’ve always admired my daughters for being brave enough to get on stage and perform,” said Amanda Kazimi, whose daughters Norah, Hannah and Arianna have performed on the Act Out stage before. “Now being in a show myself, I realize how much hard work goes into that performance, and I’m not even doing half of what they do.

“Sharing this experience with my daughter has been priceless. I love hearing her give me tips on learning my lines and cues and getting her feedback after a practice – even though it’s not always good.”

Tickets for Holy Mother of Bingo can be purchased online at www.actouttheatre.com. Because of the seating arrangement, tickets are limited.

Opening night on Valentine’s Day has sold out, but interested parties can place their names on a waitlist by emailing info@actouttheatre.com.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.