SCRANTON – This summer, Scranton Fringe presents a summer mainstage production on the People’s Security Bank Theatre stage at Lackawanna College for the third consecutive year.

The two solo plays will take place on one stand with showings Thursday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday July 27 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Note: The performance on Thursday, July 25 will be masked.

After a tremendously successful statewide premiere of the Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan adaptation of 1984 last summer, Scranton Fringe will now turn the spotlight on two regional playwrights — Maureen McGuigan and Mandy Pennington — as they perform their own original works as part of ACTING ALONE: two solo plays on one stage.

Maureen McGuigan’s work “Remember You Must Die” is an encore performance from its original staging at the 2023 Scranton Fringe Festival last fall, and Mandy Pennington’s “Girl Works Into A Movie Theater” marks the world premiere of her autobiographical work, developed as part of her time as an MFA student with the Maslow Creative Family Writing Program at Wilkes University.

Purchase tickets at find more information on the Scranton Fringe website.

Scranton Fringe is an award-winning arts organization producing innovative work since 2015, dedicated to creating a bold, engaging platform for thought-provoking art while striving to promote Northeast Pennsylvania as a viable creative environment.

“Supporting local playwrights is essential to fostering a vibrant and dynamic arts community. At Scranton Fringe, we believe in giving our regional artists the platform and resources they need to bring their unique stories to life,” said Scranton Fringe co-founder/executive director Conor Kelly O’Brien. “By championing local talent, we not only enrich our cultural landscape but also strengthen the bonds within our community”

The 2024 Scranton Fringe Festival will take place Thursday, September 26 through Sunday, October 6 in venues across Scranton. The full 2024 festival lineup will be announced soon.