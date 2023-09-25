NANTICOKE — Join Luzerne County Community College in celebrating the season with a new fall art exhibit.

The Opening Reception for “The Autumn’s Palette: a Celebration of the Season” takes place at the Schulman Gallery at LCCC on Friday, September 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This autumnal art exhibition will be displayed from its opening night through Friday, October 27.

The exhibition features a spectacular array of autumn-themed artworks in a variety of media created by and featuring members of the Wyoming Valley Art League and the Hazleton Art League. The artwork categories include: painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, mixed media, sculpture, and poetry.

Attending the Opening Reception and visiting the gallery at Luzerne County Community College is free and open to the public.

Normal gallery hours run Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.