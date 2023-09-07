WILKES-BARRE — In celebration of Wilkes-Barre native Rose O’Neill, Sordoni Art Gallery hosts an evening of live music, specialty cocktails, local cuisine, and an inside look at the current exhibition, “The One Rose: Celebrating the Life & Legacy of Rose O’Neill”.

Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University, in collaboration with Diamond City Partnership, welcomes guests to “Cocktails & Culture” on Thursday, September 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Rose O’Neill, an American illustrator of the early 20th century, was a woman of many accomplishments. She was the first woman illustrator for Puck magazine, the leading men’s magazine of the late-19th century, entertaining its readers with considerable satire and political commentary; creator of the Kewpie Doll, the subject of a major merchandising campaign, which made her fortune; activist for women’s suffrage; and accomplished artist and sculptor of “Sweet Monsters” featured in exhibitions in Paris (1921) and New York (1922),” Sordoni Art Gallery explains on their website.

The “One Rose: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Rose O’Neill” exhibition celebrates the life and career of Wilkes-Barre born artist at the Sordoni Art Gallery, located just streets away from where the artist was born.

Registration is required, click here to sign up for this night of art and culture in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. The cost is $25 per person.

The collection and event is a part of Sordoni Art Gallery’s 50th Anniversary Exhibition and will be on display at the gallery through October 8.