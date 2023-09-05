HARFORD — Saturday, September 9, the Harford Historical Society promotes local authors during its used book sale by inviting writers to talk about their work and sign books for the public.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Soldiers Orphan School in Kinglsey. All participating authors either live in the area, have lived in the area, or write about events related to the area.

FEATURED NEPA AUTHORS:

Lynn Hollis Adams

Hollis was born and lives in Harford and has written the book Ramblings of a Ridgerunner. His book is a collection of writings, mostly set in the Harford area, on life lessons, reminiscences, and memories of people he has known offering wisdom and a very optimistic philosophy of life.

Judy Davis

Judy was raised on a dairy farm in Lenox and her works include historical romantic mystery, Willie, My Love, featuring the early logging days in Pennsylvania, as well as a collection of short stories, Up on the Roof and Other Stories. The short story collection is composed of humorous and serious tales exploring the lives and relationships of the young and old and featuring unique characters and the dilemmas they encounter. She is known for romances that have a touch of mystery and are both contemporary and historical.

A multi-award-winning author, with a degree in journalism and communications, she has written twelve novels and novellas.

Brian Keator

Brian is currently a resident of New Milford and has two books out in his series on the Civil War, A Strong Brotherhood in Blood and A Strong Conflict in the Trenches of Darkness. His books center around the Strong family and are based on extensive research on stories and places in Northeastern Pennsylvania during the time of the Civil War.

Graduating with honors with a degree in history from Binghamton University, his books offer authentic and immersive detailed insights into the life of the common soldier and explore the myths, legends, and unknown facts of the war.

Michele Mansour and Maryam Mansour

Twins Michele and Maryam live in Lenox and Scranton, respectively. They have written the book Waiting for Armageddon – A Twinoir. It is a memoir about their family and the upheaval that occurs when their mother decides to illegally home-school in 1970’s Washington, D.C. A recently widowed, well-educated, and free-spirited mother of eight, her stance against “the System” sends the family on an adventure and tests its faith in ways they never could have imagined. From court-case to foster-care to the highs and lows of life on the lam in New York City, it’s Auntie Mame meets Miracle on 34th Street meets Captain Fantastic.

Alison Treat

Alison lives in Falls, Penn. and has written the book One Traveler. The book, set in 1860, is the story of a boy who loses his parents and goes to live with his aunt and uncle in Wilkes-Barre. There he becomes involved in his family’s experiences with the Underground Railroad. Another in-depth researcher of local history, the peripheral characters are real historical figures such as William Camp Gildersleeve, who is a well-known abolitionist in the Wyoming Valley.

Alison has been a finalist in the ACFW First Impressions Contest and a winner in the Promising Beginnings Contest. She works as a freelance editor and hosts the podcast, “Historical Fiction: Unpacked.”

Feel free to bring your own copies of their books to be signed by these esteemed writers. All books can be found on Amazon and authors will have copies of their books for sale at the event on Saturday.