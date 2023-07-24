SCRANTON – Broadway in Scranton (NAC Entertainment and Broadway Theatre League of NEPA) announced their next 2023-24 performances. This upcoming season is the biggest yet, with six shows on the lineup.

See new productions of beloved classics, Tony Award winners, shows for the entire family, and three shows making their Scranton stage debut! There will be a show for everyone this season! Tickets for the next season at Broadway in Scranton are now on sale.

“We want to thank our subscribers and patrons for their support season after season. We’re excited to continue bringing the power and magic of live theatre to NEPA!” said Thomas Combs of NAC Entertainment.

The new season was heavily influenced by the votes of the local community. In a survey sent by Broadway in Scranton earlier this year, audiences answered a series of questions about potential show selections.

“Our audience response was instrumental in choosing this season’s productions. Not only will they be seeing their top-voted choices, but they also had a hand in choosing when to see these shows.” said Combs. The upcoming season will feature a change in performance times, with Friday and Saturday evening performances now at 7:30 p.m.

Executive Director Frank T. Blasi stated, “The demand for Broadway is strong in our area, and we look forward to continuing our vital role and contribution to the quality of life in NEPA.”

Prices for this 6-show season ticket package are $240, $330, $390 and $450. Season Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInScranton.com, in person at the Broadway Theatre League office at 345 North Washington Ave, Scranton, PA or by calling the BTL office at 570-342-7784.

The 2023-24 Broadway In Scranton season features:

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR – October 27 – 29, 2023

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

HAIRSPRAY – January 12 – 14, 2024

You Can’t Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

ANNIE – February 16 – 18, 2024

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production–just as you remember it and just when we need it most. ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

THE CHER SHOW – March 1 – 3, 2024

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

COME FROM AWAY – April 5 – 7, 2024

Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

PRETTY WOMAN – May 17 – 19, 2024

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

–

Ticket dates for individual shows with Broadway in Scranton will be announced at a later time. All shows and dates subject to change.