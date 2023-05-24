WILKES-BARRE — Samantha Ward Photography launches with a Grand Opening celebration at Diamond City Studios on Saturday, May 27 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to win the “Ultimate Wedding Experience.”

The Grand Opening features a ribbon-cutting ceremony, delicious refreshments, and spectacular giveaways. You’ll have the chance to meet new business-owner, Samantha Ward and see examples of her work. Polish Connection, who features their kielbasa and pierogis at festivals, is catering the event’s appetizers.

Ward is a photographer who specializes in capturing unique stories, offering services like portraits, events, and weddings. May 27 will mark the official unveiling of her new brand that will provide on-site photography service.

“I think people come to us because they understand the need to keep memories preserved. We hear every photographer say they are a storyteller — I think we go beyond storytelling,” said Samantha Ward.

She provides photography services such as portraits, events, and weddings. By now providing on-site photography services of her own to NEPA, she’ll be flexible to capture clients in a local park, private property, on-location, or even at Diamond City Studios. “We come to you rather than you come to us,” said Ward.

She said that this way, each setting can be unique for each person. No two photos ever the same.

There are thirteen local vendors who signed up to support Samantha Ward’s Grand Opening. Pisano Wines will provide a gift basket to giveaway with wine and snacks, and all the rest pulled together to offer the “Wedding Great Experience” to supporters.

The Great Wedding Experience basket includes:

Samantha Ward Photography – $300 off 4hr,6hr, or full day wedding services.

Rainbow Jewelers – “Something New” Paper Clip Bracelet

Folks Butterfly Garms – Butterfly Release Coupon

LB Entertainment – 4 Hours of DJ Service

Patchwork Planting – 30min Space donated for Free engagement shoot by Samantha Ward Photography and simple make up and hair by stylist Pam Snarski.

Barber Bros Barber Shop – $100 Barbershop Credit.

Buttercup Events Co. – Free balloon display for couples event.

Ceremonies by Lori – Free vow counseling

Furrari Pet Taxi Co. – 10% off and free wedding outfit/ accessories

Tuxedo Junction – Coupons off tux rentals

Glam Trend Beauty Studio – Certificate for gloss and blowout and product

SammiSam Snaps and Silhouettes – Bride and Groom vinyls

Cakes by Denise Gilbert- Bride and Groom Cookies

Jonathan Edwards of 570 Drone and Diamond City Studios also helped organize the event and was happy to support Samantha Ward Photography’s unveiling to the public! Samantha Ward said the local arts community is all close, and she made a lot of amazing connections through the NEPA Camera Club. “We are all a tight knit group. Even though we’re competition we seem to like help each other.”

Ward said it was amazing how many small businesses reached out to welcome her into the wedding venue community when she filed for her LLC in March. Now, this Grand Opening celebration will mark the official opening of her Luzerne County-based brand!

Ward said this business opening is years in the making as she’s built up her portfolio. Before this, Ward did wedding photography on a freelance basis. She’s also a mother to a nine-year-old daughter and she wanted to be sure to break any generational patterns moving forward. “When we started this journey, we were pretty young together. This is a pretty big deal for me and for my family,” said Ward. “ — This is my dream job since I was little and I can’t believe it’s actually happening for us.”

Although it’s definitely a celebration for Samantha Ward Photography, she said it’s really a party for YOU. She’s looking forward to preserving the most important stories in each of our lives and offering something special with the giveaways lined up at the event.

“Many overthink and believe they don’t have the budget for a wedding photographer, but we want to give everyone the opportunity to have a great memorable experience so that they can enjoy their big day.”

Ensure your next big moment in life is captured the way it deserves. Come out to support Samantha Ward Photography’s Grand Opening on Saturday, May 27 in Wilkes-Barre and maybe even win the Ultimate Wedding Experience!