For three days in May, art and adventure lovers are encouraged to get out and explore the beauty of Wyoming County, Pennsylvania as they enjoy a self-guided tour that will lead them to 57 local artists displaying their art at 28 venues throughout the county.

The inaugural Wyoming County Arts & Artists Tour will take place on Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7, from 10am to 4pm each day.

The tour will pass through all five of the county’s boroughs – Laceyville, Meshoppen, Tunkhannock, Nicholson, and Factoryville – and will also introduce you to some scenic back roads as you travel from stop to stop. You’ll visit everything from artist studios to cultural attractions; art galleries to local merchants; historic sites to popular local destinations. At each venue, you’ll find one, two, three, or four local artists displaying everything from oil paintings to pottery; stained glass to sculpture; watercolors to books; and a whole lot more.

Gather a car full of friends, pick up a tour booklet, and hit the road for a full weekend of fun. The weekend’s participating artists include Patrick Albert, Walter D. Ball, Laura Boner, Michele Brown, Bubba, Nannette M. Burti, Amy Griffith Colley, Stephen J. Colley, Lavona Daniels, Claire Davis, Amy Denmon, Sarrah Dibble-Camburn, Charlotte Dickinson, H. Dean Fisher, Richard Griffith, Jan Henning, L.P. Howard III, Susan Jayne, Rebecca Kameroski, Kathi Keefe, Darlene Keen, Megan Kobbe, Dr. Sonji Lee, Earl W. Lehman, Ariana Lizza, Carol Matheson, Michelle McKenzie, Barbara Mislevy, Sharon Mislevy, Debra Osborne, Sue Palackas, Hal Pratt, Terry Proctor, Tommie Robinson, Bryon Rood, Mary Sadauckas, Renee Sands, Rebekah Sayre, Concetta Schirra, Doug Sivers, Joanne Sivers, Brandon Guy Smith, Jayne Stevens, Alice J. Strauss, Victoria Switzer, Michelle Thomas, Krista Truesdale, Kora Tyler, Maureen Van Nostrand, Gail Vieczorek, Alford Wayman, Charles Welles, Frank Wengen, Jeremy Werkheiser, Lisa Wray, Joan Yeager, and Susan Zellner.

In addition to the artists’ own studios, venues hosting artists include The Art Center at Keystone College, Blossoming Stems Floral, Brown Hill Farms, Creekside Gardens, Kintner Modular Homes, Kintner’s Olde Mill, Kitson Gallery, Laceyville Hardware, Memory Lane Antiques & Collectibles, Mountain Sprigs Farm, Nicholson Tourism Center at the Historic DL&W Railroad Station, The Oldest House, The Parish Center, Shadowbrook Resort, Studio 79, the Wyoming County Courthouse, and the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater.

The Wyoming County Arts & Artists Tour is produced by the North Branch Art Trail. Keep an eye on the trail’s website, northbrancharttrail.com, for regular news and updates. Questions? Contact the producers at 570-289-4977 or northbrancharttrail@gmail.com.

