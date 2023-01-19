The SCC Youth Theatre Group presents “The SpongeBob Musical” at the Scranton Cultural Center the weekend of Jan 20 to Jan 22.

SCRANTON — If nautical nonsense be something you wish, come see the SCC Youth Theatre Program’s production of “The SpongeBob Musical” at the Scranton Cultural Center in the Weinberg Theatre.

Opening Friday, this performance has absorbent and yellow fun for everyone. Join SpongeBob and friends on an adventure to rescue Bikini Bottom and all of “sea-kind” as these zany characters prove the power of optimism really can save the world!

Attendees will experience music from rock to pop, from old to new. The family-friendly musical is comprised of original songs from a variety of well-known artists, including Sara Bareilles, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, and T.I.

“This show has such a fun story that’s extremely engaging,” said SCC Youth Theatre Program Director and Arts and Education Outreach Manager, Camille Reinecke. “The music has so much heart, and it’s just very captivating. Our kids have really stepped up to learn these tricky scores.”

“The SpongeBob Musical” has a cast and crew of 40 children from the local area, many of whom have performed on their stage for years and many of whom are brand new to theater. This will be the fall production for the community theater group’s older kids, ranging from fifth through 12th grade.

The musical will hold three public performances throughout the weekend of Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. For a big finale Monday, the cast and crew will present “The SpongeBob Musical” to local schools. More than a thousand students will come on field trips to see the show.

The Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. also includes two American Sign Language interpreters. “This is the third show we’ve incorporated this component. It’s a new initiative to be more inclusive and accessible to our community,” said Reinecke.

The SCC Youth Theatre Program truly wants this to be a performance everyone can enjoy. “We know there’s a population of families and kids that really can benefit from this kind of entertainment. We’re excited to include (ASL) in the experience.”

Accessibility is a key value of the SCCYTP. They offer year-round opportunities for children of all ages and skill-levels to learn performance arts and explore their creativity.

The program presents a number of musicals every year in a wide variety of genres. “The SpongeBob Musical” is a fairly new Broadway show that only first debuted in 2016, so Reinecke and her students were excited to bring this fun, modern show to NEPA.

Auditions for the show began in October 2022 and the young cast and crew has been rehearsing ever since. Now, they’re excited and ready for an audience.

“It’s amazing to see all the growth in our students from audition to dress rehearsal,” said Reinecke, proud of her students.

This weekend, registration will also open for their spring production of “The Little Mermaid” which will hit the stage in May of 2023.

The first showing of “The SpongeBob Musical” is Friday, Jan 20 at 7 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Template. Tickets are available in advance for $7.50 per person at https://www.ticketmaster.com/youth-theatre-and-young-performers-series-at-scranton-cultural-center-tickets/artist/2135075 or $12.50 on the day of the show.