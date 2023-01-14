The Diamond City Partnership, Wilkes-Barre’s nonprofit downtown management organization, will be hosting “Cocktails & Culture” with Wilkes University’s Sordoni Art Gallery on Thursday, Jan. 19, in the heart of downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The entire community is invited to enjoy this special night of cocktails, food, live music and culture. This event was postponed in the beginning of December.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sordoni Art Gallery, 141 S. Main St, on the campus of Wilkes University. Guests will enjoy African-inspired appetizers and cocktails, live music by Dave Cupano, and a 6 p.m. tour of the latest exhibit, “David C. Driskell & Friends” by gallery director Heather Sincavage.

“We are grateful to be collaborating with Diamond City Partnership for our fourth happy hour event where we gather together and celebrate, as a community, our appreciation for the arts,” Sincavage said.

The cost for the event is $25 and tickets can be purchased on the Sordoni Art Gallery website, Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Facebook page and at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cocktails-and-culture-tickets-498298944557

“Cocktails & Culture” is part of DCP’s larger “Destination Downtown” initiative to bring events, life and vibrancy to the center city and support our small businesses, dining, arts and entertainment venues,” said Shelby Monk, Marketing and Event Coordinator at DCP.