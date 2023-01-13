TAYLOR – The passionate young cast at Act Out Theatre Group brings this wintry, one-act play to life. “The Snow Day Monologues” debuts Friday, Jan 13 at 7:30 p.m. with performances through Sunday.

“The Snow Day Monologues” kicks off the theater group’s first show of the year on their new home stage in Taylor. Act Out Theatre Group relocated in December from Dunmore to 802 South Main Street.

Every Pennsylvanian who’s ever been unable to leave the house due to the snow can relate to this production.“The Snow Day Monologues” follows six teens stuck home from school on a snow day.

The story is told through weaving monologues as the audience watches the students experience their day off, each one passing the time in their own way. Every character fills their free day with something different, from video blogging to straight-up boredom.

This one-act screenplay, written in 2014 by Lee Mueller, showcases six strong cast members in the lead roles, all of whom are high school and college students from throughout NEPA. Dan Pittman, Owner of Act Out Theatre Group, leads the actors and actresses as their director.

Act Out Theatre Group is a workshop-based youth theatre based in Lackawanna County and established in 2010. They focus on theatre education and encouraging creativity, teamwork and self-esteem. Dan Pittman took over Act Out Theatre Group in 2017 and helps local children and teenagers explore the arts in an inclusive, encouraging environment.

Come support our local talent and community theater at “The Show Day Monologues” from Jan 13 to Jan 15. The whole story unfolds within about an hour and 15 minutes.

Tickets will be available at the door for $15 or $10 purchased in advance at https://act-out-theatre-group.square.site/product/the-snow-day-monologues/82.