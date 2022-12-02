Though young, these dancers performed with all the poise and grace of Broadway professionals.

This sword fight was certainly a highlight from early in the evening.

WILKES-BARRE — “The Nutcracker” is synonymous with Christmas and the holiday season.

Chances are everyone has seen the famed ballet at least once, be it on a middle school field-trip or on Broadway, or a showstopping performance put on right here, downtown at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

The crowd last night was treated to exactly that, as the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre celebrated its 15th annual presentation, as well as 15 years “of commitment to dance excellence,” as the programs read.

And the performance certainly proved it.

The lights went out after 6p.m., a single spotlight shone onstage, highlighting the soliloquy being deliver which set the scene for what was to follow.

Tchaikovsky’s familiar compositions rang out and the dancers stepped out to prove their commitment to excellence with Que Riggins’ digital scenery as a backdrop. In just the first 20 minutes alone, there were solo performances, groups of kids dancing together, and a sword fight, all wonderfully choreographed by Gina Malsky, Lauren Medico, and Justine Buczinski.

The night, however, didn’t only belong to the dancers of DTWB. As with so many local goings-on, there’s mutual benefit for all, building community and highlighting local non-profits. Members of Guard Insurance, Misericordia University, and Verve Vertu Art Studio in Dallas all offered their own choreographed productions in the form of song, dance, and acting. Guard’s performance was to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton. Misericordia’s Dance Ensemble performed for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and Verve Vertu’s showing was to support and enhance experiences in the arts and culture for artists with special needs.

Attendees were able to cast their votes online for their favorite performers and financial donations would be made to the beneficiaries stated above. Votes for DTWB go towards scholarships and covering production costs.

Of course, there was more before the start of the show, too. With doors opening at 4p.m., the early-birds were treated to live music, as well as offerings from local businesses like Sutton Place, The Front Porch Bake Shop, Verve Vertu, and Regular Frills. There were also t-shirts and other merchandise available and a wide selection of raffle baskets with themes like A Night Downtown, a Money Tree, His & Hers, and many more.

Back inside, in the crowd, proud parents smiled and applauded, many cell phones raised to record those memories, holding programs riddled with well-wishes and pride for their children, each given a spot on the pages.

It was truly a magical way to continue on in the season of giving and togetherness.