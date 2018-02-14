Model of the Week: Amanda Varaksa

Name: Amanda Varaksa

Age: 19

Location: Throop

Who do you admire? My mother

What do you do for fun? Practice softball or hangout with my friends

What are you most grateful for? Family and friends that care about me

What is your favorite quote? “Through every dark night, there is a brighter day.”

What’s the one thing people always misunderstand about you? People think because I don’t talk a lot that I’m conceited, but I’m actually just shy. They don’t understand that I actually have a really big heart.

Amanda Varaksa http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amanda-1.jpg Amanda Varaksa Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Amanda Varaksa http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amanda-2.jpg Amanda Varaksa Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Amanda Varaksa http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amanda-3.jpg Amanda Varaksa Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Amanda Varaksa http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amanda-4.jpg Amanda Varaksa Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Amanda Varaksa http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amanda-5.jpg Amanda Varaksa Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Amanda Varaksa http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amanda-7.jpg Amanda Varaksa Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Amanda Varaksa http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amanda-8.jpg Amanda Varaksa Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Amanda Varaksa http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amanda-9.jpg Amanda Varaksa Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Amanda Varaksa http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amanda-10.jpg Amanda Varaksa Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Amanda Varaksa http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amanda-11.jpg Amanda Varaksa Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Amanda Varaksa http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amanda-12.jpg Amanda Varaksa Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Amanda Varaksa http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amanda-13.jpg Amanda Varaksa Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Amanda Varaksa http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amanda-6.jpg Amanda Varaksa Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender