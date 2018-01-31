Model of the Week: MaryLou Kolojeski

Name: MaryLou Kolojeski

Age: 25

Location: Kingston

Who do you admire? My boss (Merry Balbach) and coworker (Rogelyn Nay). They’re my friends and often my therapists, haha.

What is your life motto? To give every man, woman and child repeated opportunities to see, hear and respond to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

What would your theme song be? ‘In Christ Alone’

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? If you let people’s perception of you dictate your behavior, you will never grow as a person.

What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? My church (Restored) and the variety of restaurants we have to choose from.

If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? To learn another language

How would your friends best describe you? Thoughtful, clumsy, perky and forgetful

Whats your biggest pet peeve? Not being able to have chocolate

If you could change something in the world, what would it be? That people would realize their self-worth and have the same opportunities to become who they want to be.

What’s your philosophy in life? Never settle for less. Be the light. Love on everyone, even when they don’t deserve it, because you never know what battles they’re fighting behind closed doors.

What’s your favorite book/movie of all time and why did it speak to you so much? “Freedom Writers”: It encouraged me to be a fighter.

