Model of the Week: Arrielle Torres

Name: Arrielle Torres

Age: 25

Location: West Scranton

What would your last meal be? My last meal would be a Puerto Rican dish my mom makes called pulpo, which means octupus. It’s made into a salad, and we eat it over rice. It is my absolute favorite thing.

What three things can you not live without? Music, food and cats

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? I would tell myself to ignore the bullies because puberty will be much kinder to me than it will be to them.

If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? I would love to be able to play the guitar while I sing.

What motivates you to succeed? My younger sisters are my greatest motivation. I just want to be a good role model for them.

How would you describe yourself in four words ? I. Am. Always. Singing.

What are your top five personal values? Resilience, persistence, positivity, honesty and hard work

What’s your philosophy in life? My philosophy is that things will happen in life that we don’t expect. The strong people learn to adjust, adapt and thrive.

If a genie granted you three wishes right now, what would you wish for? I would wish that my boyfriend wanted pets, that college was free, and that I could retire right now.

