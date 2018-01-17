Model of the Week: Iviah McNally

Name: Iviah McNally

Age: 20

Location: Scranton

Whatdo you do for fun? I like hiking and being outdoors.

What three things can you not live without? Food, my phone and sage

What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? I like the change of seasons and the beautiful colors in the fall.

How would your friends best describe you? Clumsy, free spirit, gentle, giver

Iviah McNally Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender