Model of the Week: Lisa Wilcox

Lisa Wilcox

Age: 38

Location: Nanticoke

Favorite Weekender feature: Model of the Week

Whats your favorite part about living in NEPA? The four seasons and the beauty of our area

Top five personal values: My family, my friends, honesty, integrity, patience

My life motto: We are not promised tomorrow; make the most out of today.

What was the best phase of your life? Being there for my father as he left this life. We had six days after his cancer diagnosis with him, and we took advantage of each day as if it were his last … June 2017.

