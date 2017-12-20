 Added on December 20, 2017  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

Model of the Week: Lisa Wilcox

    Lisa Wilcox

    Age: 38

    Location: Nanticoke

    Favorite Weekender feature: Model of the Week

    Whats your favorite part about living in NEPA? The four seasons and the beauty of our area

    Top five personal values: My family, my friends, honesty, integrity, patience

    My life motto: We are not promised tomorrow; make the most out of today.

    What was the best phase of your life? Being there for my father as he left this life. We had six days after his cancer diagnosis with him, and we took advantage of each day as if it were his last … June 2017.

