Model of the Week: Bernadette Voisin
Name: Bernadette Voisin
Age: 48
Location: Wyoming
What accomplishment to date are you most proud of ? Opening my store, Threads by Voisin, where I do alterations and custom dressmaking
Who inspires you to succeed? My 9-year-old son, Caleb
What’s your favorite part of the holidays? Spending time with family and friends and exchanging gifts
What sounds do you love? Gospel, reggae and calypso music
