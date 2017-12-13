Model of the Week: Bernadette Voisin

Name: Bernadette Voisin

Age: 48

Location: Wyoming

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of ? Opening my store, Threads by Voisin, where I do alterations and custom dressmaking

Who inspires you to succeed? My 9-year-old son, Caleb

What’s your favorite part of the holidays? Spending time with family and friends and exchanging gifts

What sounds do you love? Gospel, reggae and calypso music

Bernadette Voisin http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_B-2.jpg Bernadette Voisin Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Bernadette Voisin http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_b-4.jpg Bernadette Voisin Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Bernadette Voisin http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_B1.jpg Bernadette Voisin Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Bernadette Voisin http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_b3.jpg Bernadette Voisin Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Bernadette Voisin http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_b6.jpg Bernadette Voisin Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Bernadette Voisin http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_b61.jpg Bernadette Voisin Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Bernadette Voisin http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_b5.jpg Bernadette Voisin Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender