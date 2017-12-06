Model of the Week: Sara Weaver

Name: Sara Weaver

Age: 29

Location: Courtdale

What would your last meal be? Homemade chicken fried rice

What was your favorite concert? No Doubt

What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? Slingshot at the beach

What are you most grateful for? The people that have made a difference in my life

What is an ideal weekend for you ? Anywhere off the grid

What’s your biggest pet peeve? Chewing with your mouth open

Where is your favorite place to vacation? Cape May, N.J.

What is your favorite winter activity? Curling up on the couch

Sara Weaver http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_sara-2.jpg Sara Weaver Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Sara Weaver http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_sara-1.jpg Sara Weaver Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender