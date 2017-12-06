 Added on December 6, 2017  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

Model of the Week: Sara Weaver

Sara Weaver
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Sara Weaver
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Name: Sara Weaver

    Age: 29

    Location: Courtdale

    What would your last meal be? Homemade chicken fried rice

    What was your favorite concert? No Doubt

    What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? Slingshot at the beach

    What are you most grateful for? The people that have made a difference in my life

    What is an ideal weekend for you ? Anywhere off the grid

    What’s your biggest pet peeve? Chewing with your mouth open

    Where is your favorite place to vacation? Cape May, N.J.

    What is your favorite winter activity? Curling up on the couch

    Sara Weaver
    Sara Weaver
