Model of the Week: Sara Weaver
Name: Sara Weaver
Age: 29
Location: Courtdale
What would your last meal be? Homemade chicken fried rice
What was your favorite concert? No Doubt
What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? Slingshot at the beach
What are you most grateful for? The people that have made a difference in my life
What is an ideal weekend for you ? Anywhere off the grid
What’s your biggest pet peeve? Chewing with your mouth open
Where is your favorite place to vacation? Cape May, N.J.
What is your favorite winter activity? Curling up on the couch
