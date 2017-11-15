Model of the Week: Tabitha Chisholm

Name: Tabitha Chisholm

Age: 43

Location: Wilkes Barre

What is your favorite Weekender feature ? Model of the Week, of course!

What was your favorite concert? Both times that I saw Ghost.

What three things can you not live without? Love, lipstick and coffee.

What do you do for fun? I love going to shows, spending time with friends, and I paint when I have time.

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Don’t let them tell you that you can’t be yourself.

What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? That its so close to Philly and New York. East Coast living is so different than the desert Southwest!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? No idea. I didn’t see myself here 10 years ago. Life can change drastically at any moment. However, I forsee more puppies along the way.

What does friendship mean to you? Everything. I would be completely lost without their support.

What sounds do you love? Leaves crunching underfoot (a huge deal for a girl from Arizona!), coffee just as its finishing brewing, my kids laughter and, of course, music!

What music has most influenced you? I have made incredible friends in the horror-punk scene. We’re a huge family, and I love it. (I’m also the merch girl for an incredible local horror punk band, Cut Up Naked Teenagers. Find them on FB!)

What was the best phase in your life? Now.

