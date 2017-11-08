Model of the Week: Rachael Wright

Name: Rachael Wright

Age: 26

Location: Wyoming.

Who do you admire? My sweet little girl. Living life through her eyes and heart has been the most amazing and rewarding time in my life.

What is your life motto? Do something today that your future self will thank you for.

What do you do for fun? Anything artsy and adventurous

How would your friends best describe you? Artistic, great mom, perfectionist, adventurous, funny

What motivates you to succeed?

My little girl, since she looks up to me most and she is the one person in my life I want to make the most proud.

What are you most grateful for? I am grateful for never giving up whenever I was at my lowest.

What is an ideal weekend for you ? A weekend full of adventure, laughter, and creation of wonderful memories

How would you describe yourself in five words or less? Artistic, perfectionist, adventurous, passionate, loving

What’s your biggest pet peeve? Settling for less then you deserve. Life is meant to be lived to the fullest. Don’t let anyone or anything hold you back.

Where is your favorite place to vacation?

Ocean City, Maryland! At Frontier Town.

What is your favorite fall activity? Just looking at all the beautifully colored leaves. Nature is so beautiful.

What sounds do you love? The sound of laughter!

