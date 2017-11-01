Model of the Week: Bethany Barker
Name: Bethany Barker
Age: 19
Location: Kingston
What is your favorite Weekender feature? Model of the Week
What do you do for fun? Hike, paint, draw. I love seeing new places and trying new things.
What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? Angelo’s pizza
What is an ideal weekend for you ? Eating pizza and relaxing, even though it never happens!
Bethany Barker
Bethany Barker
Bethany Barker
Bethany Barker
Bethany Barker
Bethany Barker
Bethany Barker
comments powered by Disqus