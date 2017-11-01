Model of the Week: Bethany Barker

Name: Bethany Barker

Age: 19

Location: Kingston

What is your favorite Weekender feature? Model of the Week

What do you do for fun? Hike, paint, draw. I love seeing new places and trying new things.

What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? Angelo’s pizza

What is an ideal weekend for you ? Eating pizza and relaxing, even though it never happens!

