Model of the Week: Allison Hodge

Name: Allison Hodge

Age: 26

Location: Nanticoke

What was your favorite concert? Dead and Company at Fenway Park Boston, Mass.

If you could travel back in time, what time frame would you visit and why? I would go to the 1970s, because I would want to see all the great music that was happening during that time. I would see Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin and The Beatles.

What are your top five personal values? Honesty, loyalty, acceptance, gratitude and love

What are you most grateful for? My family and friends

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? You are perfect just the way you are. Don’t change to please other people. You will make mistakes, but they will only make you into a stronger person. Never give up.

What do you do for fun? I enjoy going seeing live music, reading, hiking and spending time with my family and friends.

What is your favorite fall activity? Fall is my favorite season. I love going to apple orchards, drinking hot apple cider and watching the leaves change colors.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be? I would end all war.

