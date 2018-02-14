 Added on February 14, 2018  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | For Weekender

Man of the Week: Jason Edwards

    Name: Jason Edwards aka DJayedwards

    Age: 27

    Location: Wilkes-Barre

    What is your favorite Weekender feature ? Readers choice and Model of the Week

    Who do you admire? My girlfriend Brandi

    What would your last meal be? Vesuvios pizza

    What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? Having my son and DJaying

    What was your favorite concert? Iron Maiden

    What is your life motto? To be successful, whatever it takes

    What three things can you not live without? My family, DJaying and food

    What do you do for fun? DJ and hangout with my son

    If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Don’t take life for granted.

    What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? The nightlife

    Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Being a successful DJ touring the world

    How would your friends best describe you? Fun, outgoing and loud

    What motivates you to succeed? Positive vibes

    What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? Rap battles in the sixth grade

    What are you most grateful for? My girlfriend and my son

    What is an ideal weekend for you ? Having a big turnout while I DJ at Vesuvios in Wilkes-Barre

    How would you describe yourself in three words or less? Awesome, energetic and successful

    What do most people not know about you? I know how to play piano.

    What is your favorite winter activity? Snowboarding

