 Added on January 31, 2018  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | For Weekender

Man of the Week: Joshua Worobey

Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
    Name: Joshua Worobey

    Age: 23

    Location: Scranton

    Who do you admire? Definitely my dad. He motivates me to do more in life.

    What do you do for fun? Workout

    If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Work hard for what you want in life; nothing is handed to you.

    What is your favorite quote? In the end, we only regret the chances we didn’t take.

    Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I want to be a personal trainer and help people achieve their goals.

    Who motivates you to succeed? My dad and his work ethic. He always told me work hard and you can achieve anything.

    What are you most grateful for? My family

