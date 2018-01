Name: Paul Reap

Age: 29

Location: Pittston

What would your last meal be? A steak and shrimp platter

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? Joining the ARMY

What is your life motto? “It is what it is.”

How would your friends describe you? As a happy all-around person

