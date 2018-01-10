Man of the Week: Isiah Walker

Name: Isiah Walker

Age: 35

Location: The Heights (Wilkes-Barre)

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? Running a men’s professional basketball team called the NEPA Stars and Stripes. You can find us on Facebook at NEPA Stars and Stripes! We are a community-based team that offers a lot of opportunities to the youth to stay active.

What do you do for fun? Play basketball, coach and workout

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Stay focused; watch out for the snakes; keep your grass cut; all people aren’t cool people; and lastly, buy stock in Google, lol!

What is your favorite quote? If it was meant to be, then it will be….

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Possibly a head college coach or something involved in high level competitive basketball

What are you most grateful for? Being able to give the knowledge and experience of basketball to others. We are all given gifts, mine is being able to get the most out of basketball players who would like to excel.

What’s your fondest childhood memory? Growing up in Interfaith Heights with John Brandt, Matt and Mark Deliberto, Warren Whitaker, Rob McDonald and Brian Gola. At some point we all hung out for the last time as friends and we did not know it! Friends shape futures….

If you could change something in the world, what would be? The ability for everyone to have an equal opportunity to better themselves or their families

If a genie granted you three wishes right now, what would you wish for?

1. A van for my kids travel team

2. To be able to have an ABA Game at Mohegan Sun Arena

3. To have my own private, all-inclusive island near Jamaica!

