Man of the Week: John Berryman

Name: John Berryman

Age: 28

Location: Shavertown

What was your favorite concert? Nickleback in Hersey

Who do you admire? My mother. She’s the strongest person in my life and has always been there for me, even in times when I wasn’t there for myself.

What would your last meal be? Pizza L’oven pizza

What do you do for fun? Ride quads with my sons

