Man of the Week: John Berryman
Name: John Berryman
Age: 28
Location: Shavertown
What was your favorite concert? Nickleback in Hersey
Who do you admire? My mother. She’s the strongest person in my life and has always been there for me, even in times when I wasn’t there for myself.
What would your last meal be? Pizza L’oven pizza
What do you do for fun? Ride quads with my sons
