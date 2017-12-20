Man of the Week: Jake Niewinski
Age: 20
Location: Nanticoke
Who do you admire? LeBron James and his willingness to give back to the community
What is your biggest pet peeve? People driving slowly in the passing lane drives me nuts.
Where is your favorite place to vacation? Krakow, Poland
What are you most grateful for? My family and friends as well as the countless memories I have made with them
What was your favorite concert? Thomas Rhett
What is your favorite thing about NEPA? The pizza.
If you could change something in the world what would it be? To make politicians work for their constituents rather than the millionaires and corporations putting money in their pockets
