Man of the Week: Jake Niewinski

Jake Niewinski

Age: 20

Location: Nanticoke

Who do you admire? LeBron James and his willingness to give back to the community

What is your biggest pet peeve? People driving slowly in the passing lane drives me nuts.

Where is your favorite place to vacation? Krakow, Poland

What are you most grateful for? My family and friends as well as the countless memories I have made with them

What was your favorite concert? Thomas Rhett

What is your favorite thing about NEPA? The pizza.

If you could change something in the world what would it be? To make politicians work for their constituents rather than the millionaires and corporations putting money in their pockets

