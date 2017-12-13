Man of the Week: Randy Schoeneberger
Name: Randy Schoeneberger
Age: 34
Location: Wilkes-Barre (formerly Chesapeake, Va.)
Who do you admire? My mother, for always standing up for the right thing and her family
What was your favorite concert? Linkin Park at the Virginia Beach Amphitheatre
What sounds do you love? The ocean and seagulls, there’s just nothing else like it.
What music has most influenced you? Artists such as Missy Elliott, TLC and Mary J. Blige
How would your friends best describe you? Funny, sarcastic at times and brutally honest
What do most people not know about you? That I wish the world would become a better place, and that nobody would suffer from diabetes or cancer, especially children.
