Man of the Week: Randy Schoeneberger

Name: Randy Schoeneberger

Age: 34

Location: Wilkes-Barre (formerly Chesapeake, Va.)

Who do you admire? My mother, for always standing up for the right thing and her family

What was your favorite concert? Linkin Park at the Virginia Beach Amphitheatre

What sounds do you love? The ocean and seagulls, there’s just nothing else like it.

What music has most influenced you? Artists such as Missy Elliott, TLC and Mary J. Blige

How would your friends best describe you? Funny, sarcastic at times and brutally honest

What do most people not know about you? That I wish the world would become a better place, and that nobody would suffer from diabetes or cancer, especially children.

Randy Schoeneberger http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_randy.jpg Randy Schoeneberger Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Randy Schoeneberger http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_randy-1.jpg Randy Schoeneberger Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Randy Schoeneberger http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_randy-2.jpg Randy Schoeneberger Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Randy Schoeneberger http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_randy-3.jpg Randy Schoeneberger Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Randy Schoeneberger http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_randy-7.jpg Randy Schoeneberger Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Randy Schoeneberger http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_randy-9.jpg Randy Schoeneberger Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Randy Schoeneberger http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ramdy-8.jpg Randy Schoeneberger Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender