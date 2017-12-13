 Added on December 13, 2017  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | For Weekender

Man of the Week: Randy Schoeneberger

    Name: Randy Schoeneberger

    Age: 34

    Location: Wilkes-Barre (formerly Chesapeake, Va.)

    Who do you admire? My mother, for always standing up for the right thing and her family

    What was your favorite concert? Linkin Park at the Virginia Beach Amphitheatre

    What sounds do you love? The ocean and seagulls, there’s just nothing else like it.

    What music has most influenced you? Artists such as Missy Elliott, TLC and Mary J. Blige

    How would your friends best describe you? Funny, sarcastic at times and brutally honest

    What do most people not know about you? That I wish the world would become a better place, and that nobody would suffer from diabetes or cancer, especially children.

