 Added on December 6, 2017  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna

Man of the Week: Travis Culver

    Name: Travis Culver

    Age: 25

    Location: Dallas

    What is your favorite Weekender feature? I’d say Weird News. There’s never anything dull there.

    Who do you admire? My uncle Jim. When he went through the toughest of times, he always came out on top.

    What would your last meal be? A bacon cheeseburger with cheese fries

    What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? I’d say graduating out of basic training in fort Jackson, S.C.

    What was your favorite concert? Brandtley Gilbert, because his music is motivating, and I got to meet him on his tour bus

    What is your life motto? Time fixes anything

    What three things can you not live without? Coffee, my vehicles and my cell

    What would your theme song be? Sammy Hagar “Heavy Metal”

    What do you do for fun? Anything involving being outdoors

    If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Save your money

    What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? The mix of the night life and going 10 minutes down the road and having peace and quiet

    Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Having a house, building a 1930s hot rod with my engineering degree

    If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? Mastering a computer

    How would your friends best describe you? Helpful and caring

    If you could change one thing about yourself what would it be? Sometimes worry a little too much

    What motivates you to succeed? Goals and dreams

    What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? Go a little too fast on a motorcycle

    What are you most grateful for? The people who support me

    How would you describe yourself in five words or less? I’d say thrifty

    What’s your biggest pet peeve? Talking to someone who’s not listening

    What do most people not know about you? I’m a big gear-head

    Where is your favorite place to vacation? Skagway, Alaska

    What is your life Mantra? You can’t look to the future staring at the past

    What would constitute a “perfect” day for you? A day fishing, hiking, working a car with the guys, and, at night, going to an upbeat bar

    What do you value most in a friendship? Trust

    What does friendship mean to you? Being there for each other no matter how deep the situation

    What sounds do you love? Trickling water

    If you could be any fictional character, who would you choose? Yosemite Sam

    Do you collect anything? I collect post cards, coins and Hot Wheels cars

    What’s your fondest childhood memory? Going hunting

    If you could change something in the world, what would it be? People complaining about what doesn’t affect them

    What music has most influenced you? I’d have to say rock

    What are your top five personal values? Caring, trustworthy, helpful, thrifty and spontaneous

    If you could travel back in time, what timeframe would you visit and why? I’d say the 1940s just to see all the hot rods people built and how

    What’s your philosophy in life? If it’s broke, fix it. Don’t just throw it away

    What was the best phase in your life? I’d say going through technical school

    What’s your favorite book/movie of all time and why did it speak to you so much? I’d say the book “A Walk Across America” just because I use to be an avid hiker and always wanted to do what the character did

    What’s the one thing that people always misunderstand about you? I always have a mad look on my face

    What are your thoughts on online dating or tinder? Ehh, tried it and realized you have to meet them in person to ask them out and make a good first impression

    If a genie granted you three wishes right now, what would you wish for? A Dodge Demon, a log cabin with a big garage and about a $100,000

