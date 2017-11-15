Man of the Week: Jeremy Petrachonis

Name: Jeremy Petrachonis

Age: 26

Location: Hazleton

Who do you admire? I admire people who follow their dreams and who aren’t afraid to be themselves.

What would your last meal be? Taco Bell, for sure!

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? I’d have to say exhibiting my work around the United States, soon to be the world.

What was your favorite concert? Guns N’ Roses, on their “Not In This Lifetime” tour. They still got it!

What is your life motto? “Dare To Defy.”

What three things can you cannot live without? Food, art and music.

What do you do for fun? Besides art, I’m a huge gamer, and I love to binge Netflix and Hulu.

What is your favorite quote? “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”

What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? I’d have to say the winter season. I’m a huge fan of winter. Love it!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself as the face of abstract art, in the modern era, of course. Although, if I could be up there with the greats, that works too!

If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? I would love to be in 10 different places at once. That would be pretty cool, wouldn’t it?

How would your friends best describe you? Crazy! In both talent and lifestyle.

What motivates you to succeed? Knowing that, with every piece I make and every show I have, I am defining my legacy.

What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? Bringing a Ouija board to a graveyard at midnight on Halloween.

What are you most grateful for? I’m honestly most grateful for all of the fans I have and all of the support they give me. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today, and words can’t describe how much I appreciate it.

What is an ideal weekend for you? An ideal weekend for me is honestly making art, having shows, and partying.

How would you describe yourself in three words? “Far from normal.”

What do you value most in a friendship? Loyalty.

What sounds do you love? Rock n’ roll!

Do you collect anything? Well, I do actually. As a “horror junkie,” the “Saw” series is my favorite of all time, and I collect memorabilia from that series. Scripts, props, figures; I have it!

If you could change something in the world, what would it be? If I could change something in the world, it would be all the hate. Why? Because it’s just ridiculous how people are anymore, in terms of how they treat others. It’s sickening.

What music has most influenced you? Music has always influenced me as an artist, no matter what the genre is, but I’m mainly a rock and metal kinda guy, so you could already imagine the long list of bands that have had influence on me. Personally, my favorite band is Avenged Sevenfold.

What was the best phase in your life? Becoming an artist

What’s your favorite book/movie of all time and why did it speak to you so much? Well, there’s actually two series that really speak to me, since I’m into horror. The “Goosebumps” series and “Saw.”

What’s the one thing that people always misunderstand about you? I’d have to say that people get the wrong idea just from looking at me and how I present myself. It basically ties into how the world is anymore, which is judging others before they even get to know them. If you give people a chance, you’d be amazed at where it could go. You can’t judge a book by it’s cover.

