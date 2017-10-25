 Added on October 25, 2017  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | For Weekender

Man of the Week: Paul O'Hosey

Paul O'Hosey
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Paul O’Hosey
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Paul O’Hosey
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Paul O’Hosey
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Paul O’Hosey
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Paul O’Hosey
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Paul O’Hosey
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Paul O’Hosey
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Name: Paul O’Hosey

    Age: 43

    Location: Kingston

    What was the best phase in your life? Five years after high school, touring, writing and playing music

    If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Stay in school

    If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? I would be a proficient auto mechanic

    What are you most grateful for? My family

    Do you collect anything? Matchbox cars

    Paul O’Hosey
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-1.jpgPaul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Paul O’Hosey
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-2.jpgPaul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Paul O’Hosey
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-3.jpgPaul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Paul O’Hosey
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-4.jpgPaul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Paul O’Hosey
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-5.jpgPaul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Paul O’Hosey
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-9.jpgPaul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Paul O’Hosey
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-11.jpgPaul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Paul O’Hosey
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-10.jpgPaul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | For Weekender

    by weekenderadmin

