Man of the Week: Paul O’Hosey

Name: Paul O’Hosey

Age: 43

Location: Kingston

What was the best phase in your life? Five years after high school, touring, writing and playing music

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Stay in school

If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? I would be a proficient auto mechanic

What are you most grateful for? My family

Do you collect anything? Matchbox cars

Paul O’Hosey http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-1.jpg Paul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Paul O’Hosey http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-2.jpg Paul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Paul O’Hosey http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-3.jpg Paul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Paul O’Hosey http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-4.jpg Paul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Paul O’Hosey http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-5.jpg Paul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Paul O’Hosey http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-9.jpg Paul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Paul O’Hosey http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-11.jpg Paul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Paul O’Hosey http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_paul-10.jpg Paul O’Hosey Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender