Man of the Week: Paul O’Hosey
Name: Paul O’Hosey
Age: 43
Location: Kingston
What was the best phase in your life? Five years after high school, touring, writing and playing music
If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Stay in school
If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? I would be a proficient auto mechanic
What are you most grateful for? My family
Do you collect anything? Matchbox cars
