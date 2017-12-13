Outdoors Listings: Dec. 13 through 19

THIS WEEK: Dec. 13 through 19

Cherry Run Trail-Connector (Little Cherry Run) at Ricketts Glen State Park. Moderate 6 mile hike. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 17 and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Tom Barnard 570-388-4060. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

West End Regional Park, a moderate to challenging 2-mile hike that features a variety of trails including a flat, handicapped-accessible path, exercise stations throughout, and meadow and woodland trails. A network of single-track trails will challenge mountain bikers and serious hikers. 10 a.m. Dec. 17. Chestnuthill Township. Hike is free but registration is required. Directions will be provided upon registration. Information: 570-839-1120, 570-629-2727, info@brodheadwatershed.org.

FUTURE

Wyoming Valley Levee. Easy 5 mile hike. Meet at Levee parking lot next to Midway Shopping Center (across from Swetland Homestead) on US Route 11 at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 31 and leave at 1 p.m. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

First Day Hike: Lake and Nescopeck Trails, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 1. Start the New Year out right. Join park staff and conservation volunteer John Jakoby for this easy 2.5-mile hike that cruises through various habitats within Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums, and passes by the scenic Nescopeck Creek. Hiking boots, water, and a snack are recommended. Nescopeck Trail is not suitable for strollers. Pets are not permitted on this hike. Hike may be cancelled due to inclement weather. Registration required; please choose only one hike to attend. 570-403-2006.

Hide-n’-Seekers Program for Preschoolers – Animals in Winter, 10 a.m. Jan. 4 at Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. Join us for a program to get preschoolers ages 3-5 out and learning about our natural world through stories, activites, and crafts. Weather permitting, we’ll go outside for part of the program, so children should be dressed accordingly. Registration required. 570-403-2006.

Birds & Beans, 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 6. Stop by the office at Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums, to enjoy a hot beverage such as tea, hot cocoa or bird-friendly coffee while getting to know the visitors to the bird feeders. Park staff will be on hand to answer questions about bird identification, winter bird feeding, and February’s upcoming Great Backyard Bird Count. No registration necessary.

Introduction to Snowshoeing Opportunities, 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. Join park staff for a learn-to-snowshoe program. We’ll learn the parts of a snowshoe, how they work, and go on a short snowshoe hike. Participants should dress in waterproof shoes, layers, and avoid cotton like blue jeans or sweatpants. If there is less than 6” of snow, we’ll go on a short hike instead. Registration required. 570-403-2006.

Bald Eagle Watch for Seniors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18. Seniors and retirees are invited to join the staff of Nescopeck State Park for a field trip through the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in search of wintering and resident bald eagles. Sightings are likely but not guaranteed, as our van will make many stops at hotspots to get out and search. We’ll also make stops for restrooms and lunch, but participants should plan for a full day in the field; pack a drink, snack, and dress to be outdoors. Participants will be responsible to cover the cost of their own lunch. Registration is required. Call Nescopeck State Park Office at 570-403-2006.