Outdoors Listings: Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

THIS WEEK: Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

Christmas Naturally, create one-of-a-kind tree ornaments and holiday decorations using a variety of natural items such as pine cones and milkweek pods. 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Nescopeck State Park. Meet at park office. Free. Register at 570-403-2006.

Tubs Natural Area, moderate 5 + 3 mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. We will all hike the first 5 miles. At your discretion you may join the hike leader for an additional 3 miles. Leader Rita Skechus 570-457-0527. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

FUTURE

Hide-n’-Seekers Program for Preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 can get out and learn about the natural world through stories, activities and crafts. Weather permitting, part of the program will be outside, so children should be dressed accordingly. 10 a.m. Dec. 6. Nescopeck State Park. Free Registration required. Register at 570-457-0527.

Winter Snow Fun, snowshoes or ice cleats and poles will be provided. Participants should wear winter boots. 1 p.m. Dec. 9, Salt Springs Park, 2305 Salt Springs Road, Montrose. Free-will donation.

Francis Walter Dam. Difficult 5 mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 10 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Holiday Centerpiece and Nature Crafts, a walk to gather some of nature’s treasures and create a natural piece of art — a wreath, a centerpiece, ornament or other craft. Some tools provided. Bring tools if available. 1 p.m. Dec. 10. Salt Springs Park, 2305 Salt Springs Road, Montrose. Free-will donation.

Cherry Run Trail-Connector (Little Cherry Run) at Ricketts Glen State Park. Moderate 6 mile hike. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 17 and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Tom Barnard 570-388-4060. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Wyoming Valley Levee. Easy 5 mile hike. Meet at Levee parking lot next to Midway Shopping Center (across from Swetland Homestead) on US Route 11 at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 31 and leave at 1 p.m. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.