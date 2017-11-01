Outdoors Listings: Nov. 1 to 7

THIS WEEK: Nov. 1 to 7

Prompton State Park, moderate 9 mile hike. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 5 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. First Day of Eastern Standard Time. Leader John McFadden 570-267-8143. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

FUTURE

Stoney Creek Hike, Lehigh Gorge. Difficult 8 mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 12 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Hike includes small stream crossing. Leader Susan Eckhart 570- 283-1312. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Hawk Mountain. Difficult 7 mile hike. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rte 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 19 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Hike includes rock scrambles. Leader Rich McNulty 570- 239-8237. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Tubs Natural Area, moderate 5 + 3 mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. We will all hike the first 5 miles. At your discretion you may join the hike leader for an additional 3 miles. Leader Rita Skechus 570-457-0527. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Francis Walter Dam. Difficult 5 mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 10 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Cherry Run Trail-Connector (Little Cherry Run) at Ricketts Glen State Park. Moderate 6 mile hike. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 17 and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Tom Barnard 570-388-4060. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Wyoming Valley Levee. Easy 5 mile hike. Meet at Levee parking lot next to Midway Shopping Center (across from Swetland Homestead) on US Route 11 at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 31 and leave at 1 p.m. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.