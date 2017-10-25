Outdoors Listings: Oct. 25 to 31

THIS WEEK: Oct. 25 to 31

Halloween Fest, pumpkin carving, a pinata, ghost stories and a haunted walk at Salt Springs Park, 2305 Salt Springs Rd., Montrose, starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 28. 570-967-7275.

Birding at Frances Slocum, a leisurely walk through Frances Slocum State Park, 567 Mt. Olivet Rd., Kingston Township, with Bruce Troy from Wild Birds Unlimited. Fall is a great time for bird watching and enjoying nature while the leaves are falling from the trees. Meet in the parking lot of the the Environmental Education Center and boat rental. Bring binoculars. 8:30 a.m. Oct. 28. Free. 570-675-9900.

Last Footsteps of Fall, a walk with the park naturalist at Frances Slocum State Park, Mt. Olivet Road, Kingston Township. Meet at pavilion 3 at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 to wander along part of Lakeshore Trail looking for birds, animals and interesting plants along the way. 570-696-9105.

Salt Springs State Park Hike, moderate 6 mile hike in Susquehanna County. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 29 and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Bob Boettger 570-346-8010. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

FUTURE

Prompton State Park, moderate 9 mile hike. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 5 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. First Day of Eastern Standard Time. Leader John McFadden 570-267-8143. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Stoney Creek Hike, Lehigh Gorge. Difficult 8 mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 12 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Hike includes small stream crossing. Leader Susan Eckhart 570- 283-1312. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Hawk Mountain. Difficult 7 mile hike. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rte 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 19 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Hike includes rock scrambles. Leader Rich McNulty 570- 239-8237. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Tubs Natural Area, moderate 5 + 3 mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. We will all hike the first 5 miles. At your discretion you may join the hike leader for an additional 3 miles. Leader Rita Skechus 570-457-0527. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Francis Walter Dam. Difficult 5 mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 10 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Cherry Run Trail-Connector (Little Cherry Run) at Ricketts Glen State Park. Moderate 6 mile hike. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 17 and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Tom Barnard 570-388-4060. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Wyoming Valley Levee. Easy 5 mile hike. Meet at Levee parking lot next to Midway Shopping Center (across from Swetland Homestead) on US Route 11 at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 31 and leave at 1 p.m. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.