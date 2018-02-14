Events Listings: Feb. 14 through 20

THIS WEEK: Feb. 14 through 20

Space Bacon with Newpy Hundo, the Brooklyn-based jamtronica quartet (Space Bacon) will perform two sets with local electronic musician Newpy Hundo performing at the break. 10 p.m. Feb. 16 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $8 in advance. http://bit.ly/2DKO4Pn, 570-822-2992

Inferno Presents: Chinese New Year, a dance and drag show featuring Navaya Shay, Fanci Dismount Stratton and Jade Devere with music by DJ Debbie Gilbert. Doors open at 8 p.m. Club opens at 10 p.m. Feb. 16 at Heat NEPA, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Behind the Grey, will perform two full sets of music beginning at 10 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton. One full set will be songs off the band’s new EP, “Treason,” and one will be a set of cover songs paying tribute to the band’s favorite groups like A Perfect Circle, Deftones, 10 Years and more. $5 at the door. Patrons must be 21 and older.

Sanction, Forced Out, TRNQT, Worn, will perform during an evening of music that starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Bart and Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $10 at the door.

Hub City Stompers & Scofflaws with S.T.A.R.W.O.O.D., Francesco Marx Band and Keystone Ska Exchange, an evening of ska and genre-defying bands with talent-laden lineups. 9 p.m. Feb. 17 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $10 in advance; $13 day of show. http://bit.ly/2HcAQch, 570-822-2992

Mountain Sky presents Yesar of the Dawg, featuring Mountain Ride, Dave Brown and the Dishonest Fiddlers and Mike MiZ. 6 p.m. to midnight Feb. 17 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. General admission costs $25 and is available online at http://ticketf.ly/2ECPuuR.

FUTURE

Marilyn Kennedy, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Sleepy Hollow Lounge, Business Route 6, Dickson City.

Mike Corcoran, an NEPA native, will perform his Cork Comedy at 8 p.m. March 3 at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Corcoran describes his comedy as a bunch of profanity and bad decisions baked in a pie, or to speak to NEPA, pinched in a pierogi. Tickets cost $10 and are available online at http://bit.ly/2CgARbn.