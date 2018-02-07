Events Listings: Feb. 7 through 13

THIS WEEK: Feb. 7 through 13

Bumpin Uglies with Elephants Dancing, a night of reggae, island hip-hop and beach rock. 9 p.m. Feb. 9 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. Special guests include Jordan Ramirez, Matt Rutkoski, Haley Edwards and Justin Davis. $5 online, $10 at the door. http://bit.ly/2ntALbc, 570-822-2992

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, features high-flying four-wheel excitement with famous Monster Jam trucks and more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. Feb. 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 10; 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now through the arena box office, tickemaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.

Asialena, the Scranton singer and guitarist will perform at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Sleepy Hollow Lounge at Idle Hour Lanes, Business Route 6, Scranton Carbondale Highway.

Floodwood, the bluegrass ensemble featuring members of moe. and Trey Anastasio Band. 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $10 in advance; $15 day of show. http://bit.ly/2BHgEzG, 570-822-2992

Second Line Pub Crawl, a “Nawlins” style pub crawl hosted by the Preservation of the Arts Wilkes-Barre City and led by the Indigo Moon Brass Band to celebrate Mardi Gras. The meeting place is listed as Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, but the crawl begins at 5 p.m. at Rodano’s and takes patrons to City Market and Cafe, Senunas’ Bar & Grill, Vesuvio’s, Heat and Franklin’s. A $5 donation is the price of admission. Second liners are encouraged to bring parasols, handkerchiefs and beads. Tickets are available at the door at each stop along the way.