Events Listings: Jan. 31 through Feb. 6

THIS WEEK: Jan. 31 through Feb. 6

Fake Fight & Vine Street, a double bill featuring local musicians playing original music. 10 p.m. Feb. 2 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $5 in advance, $10 day of. http://bit.ly/2nphFDM, 570-822-2992

Eddie B., the Houston native who took his frustrations as an 11 year teacher in the public school system and created a comedy tour that’s resonating with educators everywhere. 8 p.m. Feb. 2. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $35 to $65. kirbycenter.org or 570-826-1100

Chris Ross & The North, 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 state Route 171, Union Dale.

The Red One: The Art of Curtis Salonick, haunting, provocative and darkly beautiful work on display from 5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 2 at Bar Pazzo, 131 N. Washington Ave., Scranton.

Leadership Wilkes-Barre Mid-Winter Cocktail Party, open to the public. All are welcome to this fun winter mixer. Attire is professinal/dressy. 5 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Westmoreland Club, 59 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Reservations cost $40 at http://bit.ly/2noOnEy. Must be 21 and older to attend.

Carve 4 Cancer 5, the annual winter sports and music festival that benefits research for blood cancers. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 3 at Blue Mountain Ski Resort, 1660 Blue Mountain Drive, Palmerton. Live music includes Suze, Sophistafunk and Big Mean Sound Machine. A portion of all lift tickets sold goes to research. Learn more at carve4cancer.com.

Mike Dougherty, the soulful-voiced singer-songriter. 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at World of Brew Bar & Bottle Shop, 170 Laurel Plaza, Pittston Bypass. No cover. Draft special from 8 to 10 p.m. Appeals to fans of Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, Bill Withers, etc.

Grass Is Dead, paying homage to the music and legacy of the Grateful Dead in the bluegrass style. 10 p.m. Feb. 3 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $8. http://bit.ly/2BGTOUy, 570-822-2992

Mark Diomede & Friends, the member of Juggling Suns, Alligator and Solar Circus brings together an all-star lineup to bring to the Listening Lounge at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. $15, $20. http://ticketf.ly/2rQUFCd

FUTURE

Bumpin Uglies with Elephants Dancing, a night of reggae, island hip-hop and beach rock. 9 p.m. Feb. 9 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. Special guests include Jordan Ramirez, Matt Rutkoski, Haley Edwards and Justin Davis. $5 online, $10 at the door. http://bit.ly/2ntALbc, 570-822-2992

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, features high-flying four-wheel excitement with famous Monster Jam trucks and more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. Feb. 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 10; 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now through the arena box office, tickemaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.

Asialena, the Scranton singer and guitarist will perform at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Sleepy Hollow Lounge at Idle Hour Lanes, Business Route 6, Scranton Carbondale Highway.