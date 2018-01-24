Events Listings: Jan. 24 through 30

THIS WEEK: Jan. 24 through 30

MiZ: “A Year Ago Today” Album Release, a celebration of new music by locally rooted artist Mike Mizwinski. 10 p.m. Jan. 26. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $8. http://bit.ly/2ms47qK, 570-822-2992

WWE Live, featuring a multitude of WWE Superstars. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Tickets available at tickemaster.com.

Clarence Spady Band, led by the local blues master. 9 p.m. Jan. 27. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 570-822-2992

Marilyn Kennedy, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Sleepy Hollow Lounge in Idle Hour Lanes, Business Route 6, Scranton Carbondale Highway.

Snow Show featuring Dashboard Confessional, also features Tigers Jaw, AJR and SYML. 6:15 p.m. Jan. 28. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $20 to $92.10. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Cornhole Tournament, hosted by the MVP Blue Jackets 2018 14-15U team. Susquehanna Brewing Company, 635 S. Main St., Pittston. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28. Adult social and competitive leagues. Youth ages 13 to 18. $25 per youth team. $50 per adult team. Food, 50/50 drawing, Yeti cooler and basket raffles. Beer truck on site for 21 and older. Register at nepacornhole.com.

FUTURE

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, features high-flying four-wheel excitement with famous Monster Jam trucks and more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. Feb. 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 10; 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now through the arena box office, tickemaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.