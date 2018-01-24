 Added on January 24, 2018

Events Listings: Jan. 24 through 30

Print This Page
Scranton-rooted indie outfit Tigers Jaw will perform on a bill with Dashboard Confessional during Snow Show on Sunday at the F.M. Kirby Center.
Weekender file photo

Recommended

    THIS WEEK: Jan. 24 through 30

    MiZ: “A Year Ago Today” Album Release, a celebration of new music by locally rooted artist Mike Mizwinski. 10 p.m. Jan. 26. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $8. http://bit.ly/2ms47qK, 570-822-2992

    WWE Live, featuring a multitude of WWE Superstars. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Tickets available at tickemaster.com.

    Clarence Spady Band, led by the local blues master. 9 p.m. Jan. 27. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 570-822-2992

    Marilyn Kennedy, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Sleepy Hollow Lounge in Idle Hour Lanes, Business Route 6, Scranton Carbondale Highway.

    Snow Show featuring Dashboard Confessional, also features Tigers Jaw, AJR and SYML. 6:15 p.m. Jan. 28. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $20 to $92.10. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

    Cornhole Tournament, hosted by the MVP Blue Jackets 2018 14-15U team. Susquehanna Brewing Company, 635 S. Main St., Pittston. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28. Adult social and competitive leagues. Youth ages 13 to 18. $25 per youth team. $50 per adult team. Food, 50/50 drawing, Yeti cooler and basket raffles. Beer truck on site for 21 and older. Register at nepacornhole.com.

    FUTURE

    Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, features high-flying four-wheel excitement with famous Monster Jam trucks and more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. Feb. 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 10; 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now through the arena box office, tickemaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.

    Scranton-rooted indie outfit Tigers Jaw will perform on a bill with Dashboard Confessional during Snow Show on Sunday at the F.M. Kirby Center.
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Menzingers1-1.jpgScranton-rooted indie outfit Tigers Jaw will perform on a bill with Dashboard Confessional during Snow Show on Sunday at the F.M. Kirby Center. Weekender file photo

    by weekenderadmin

    Comments
    All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
    comments powered by Disqus