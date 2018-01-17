Events Listings: Jan. 17 through 23

THIS WEEK: Jan. 17 through 23

Souled Out, the eight-piece ensemble that performs a wide variety of music from artists like Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars, Temptations and Earth, Wind and Fire. 9 p.m. Jan. 19. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. $6. bit.ly/2B81bDY, 570-822-2992

AMSOIL Arenacross Series, will take over the Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township, on Jan. 20 and 21. A professional race will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 20, consisting of 12 rounds of battle for the Ricky Carmichael Cup. An amateur race will take place at noon Jan. 21. Tickets start at $18 and are available at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

Royal Scam, a tribute to Steely Dan. 9 p.m. Jan. 20. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. $16. http://bit.ly/2mDnk8, 570-822-2992

Graces Downfall Duo make their debut at Bradley’s Sports Bar. 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20. 424 W. State St., Larksville.

The Mongols, Heart Out, Condition Oakland, Death Wish Birdie, will perform during an evening of music beginning at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton.

Gatos Blancos, featuring Pappy Biondo and Dylan Skursky of Cabinet, Justin Mazer of Ryan Montblueau Band, Russ Lawton of Trey Anastasio Band and Al Smith of Starbird. 9 p.m. Jan. 21. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. bit.ly/2D9iLJD, 570-822-2992

FUTURE

WWE Live, featuring a multitude of WWE Superstars. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Tickets available at tickemaster.com.

Cornhole Tournament, hosted by the MVP Blue Jackets 2018 14-15U team. Susquehanna Brewing Company, 635 S. Main St., Pittston. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28. Adult social and competitive leagues. Youth ages 13 to 18. $25 per youth team. $50 per adult team. Food, 50/50 drawing, Yeti cooler and basket raffles. Beer truck on site for 21 and older. Register at nepacornhole.com.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, features high-flying four-wheel excitement with famous Monster Jam trucks and more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. Feb. 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 10; 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now through the arena box office, tickemaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.