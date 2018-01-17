Events Listings: Jan. 17 through 23
Souled Out, the eight-piece ensemble that performs a wide variety of music from artists like Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars, Temptations and Earth, Wind and Fire. 9 p.m. Jan. 19. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. $6. bit.ly/2B81bDY, 570-822-2992
AMSOIL Arenacross Series, will take over the Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township, on Jan. 20 and 21. A professional race will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 20, consisting of 12 rounds of battle for the Ricky Carmichael Cup. An amateur race will take place at noon Jan. 21. Tickets start at $18 and are available at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.
Royal Scam, a tribute to Steely Dan. 9 p.m. Jan. 20. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. $16. http://bit.ly/2mDnk8, 570-822-2992
Graces Downfall Duo make their debut at Bradley’s Sports Bar. 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20. 424 W. State St., Larksville.
The Mongols, Heart Out, Condition Oakland, Death Wish Birdie, will perform during an evening of music beginning at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton.
Gatos Blancos, featuring Pappy Biondo and Dylan Skursky of Cabinet, Justin Mazer of Ryan Montblueau Band, Russ Lawton of Trey Anastasio Band and Al Smith of Starbird. 9 p.m. Jan. 21. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. bit.ly/2D9iLJD, 570-822-2992
